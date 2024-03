Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Updates : is Predicted to Surpass USD 25 Billion by 2032 ; CAGR of 2%

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market

The cancer supportive care drugs market is estimated to reach $25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2032.

On the basis of type, the granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs) segment dominated the cancer supportive care drugs industry in terms of revenue in 2022.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, โ€œCancer Supportive Care Drugs Market By Type (Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors, Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Nonsteroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs, and Others), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032โ€. According to the report, the global cancer supportive drugs market was valued at $20.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $24.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 2.03% from 2023 to 2032.โ€ฏ

๐‘น๐’†๐’’๐’–๐’†๐’”๐’• ๐‘บ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’๐’ ๐‘ช๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’†๐’“ ๐‘บ๐’–๐’‘๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐‘ช๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐‘ซ๐’“๐’–๐’ˆ๐’” ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ญ๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• 2032: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07133

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐ฒ-๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐.โ€ฏ

The granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs) segment emerged as the dominant type in the global cancer supportive drugs market in 2022, contributing to over one-third of the market share. This dominance is credited to the pivotal role of G-CSFs in supporting cancer patients by stimulating white blood cell production, thus aiding in infection prevention during chemotherapy. This crucial function has established G-CSFs as a primary choice in cancer supportive care, propelling their market share and revenue. However, the antiemetics segment is projected to experience the swiftest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.03% throughout the forecast period. Antiemetics significantly improve the quality of life for chemotherapy patients by effectively managing nausea and vomiting. The escalating demand for efficient nausea and vomiting control is anticipated to propel the rapid expansion of the antiemetics segment in the cancer supportive care drugs market.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’ƒ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’†๐’“ ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’Š๐’” ๐’†๐’™๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ .โ€ฏ

In terms of application, the breast cancer segment emerged as the leading sector in the global cancer supportive drugs market in 2022, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market share. The escalating prevalence of breast cancer and the adoption of diverse treatments, often accompanied by side effects, are key factors driving the increasing demand for cancer supportive care drugs. This consistent demand establishes the breast cancer segment as a significant contributor to market revenue.

However, the lung cancer segment is anticipated to witness the swiftest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67% during the forecast period, driven by a surge in lung cancer cases that intensify the need for supportive care interventions. As awareness regarding the importance of comprehensive and effective supportive care expands and treatment options diversify, there is a critical need to address the unique challenges associated with lung cancer. This imperative is crucial for improving the overall quality of life for individuals affected by lung cancer, underscoring the pivotal role of supportive care in managing the complexities of the disease and its treatments.

๐‘ญ๐’๐’“ ๐‘ท๐’“๐’๐’„๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’Ž๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07133

๐‘ณ๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ท๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’”:

Novartis AGโ€ฏ

Johnson & Johnsonโ€ฏ

Amgen Inc.โ€ฏ

Baxter International Inc.โ€ฏ

F. Hoffmann-la Roche AGโ€ฏ

Helsinn Healthcare SAโ€ฏ

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.โ€ฏ

Merck And Co., Inc.โ€ฏ

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.โ€ฏ

Pfizer Inc.โ€ฏ

๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š ๐’‡๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’”๐’•๐’–๐’ ๐’š

On the basis of type, the granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs) segment dominated the cancer supportive care drugs industry in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the antiemetics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the breast cancer segment dominated the cancer supportive care drugs industry in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the lung cancer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the online providers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐‘ถ๐’•๐’‰๐’†๐’“ ๐‘ป๐’“๐’†๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’•๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ณ๐’Š๐’‡๐’† ๐‘บ๐’„๐’Š๐’†๐’๐’„๐’† ๐‘ซ๐’๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’

๐‘จ๐’”๐’Š๐’‚-๐‘ท๐’‚๐’„๐’Š๐’‡๐’Š๐’„ ๐‘ถ๐’๐’„๐’๐’๐’๐’ˆ๐’š ๐‘ด๐’๐’๐’†๐’„๐’–๐’๐’‚๐’“ ๐‘ซ๐’Š๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’๐’๐’”๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’” ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-A06287

๐‘พ๐’๐’–๐’๐’ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐‘ซ๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’„๐’†๐’” ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wound-management-devices-market-A06272