$765+ Mn Body Fat Measurement Industry to Grow at 6.8% CAGR: New opportunities in the market in future

Growing awareness of the health implications of obesity has prompted consumers to prioritize healthy lifestyles, fueling the demand for body fat measurement tools to track progress.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report titled "Body Fat Measurement Market by Product, Technique, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" paints a vivid picture of the industry's landscape, highlighting key factors driving its growth and key investment opportunities. Let's delve deeper into the key findings and understand the forces shaping the future of body fat measurement.

The body fat measurement market, as outlined in the report by Allied Market Research, exhibited robust growth in 2021, with revenues soaring to $395.13 million. Projections indicate that this upward trend is set to continue, with the market poised to reach $765.0 million by 2031, reflecting a commendable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period spanning from 2024to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11261

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜:

The outbreak of COVID-19 necessitated swift and stringent measures to contain its spread, leading to the reconfiguration of healthcare facilities worldwide. Clinics and hospitals were compelled to reallocate resources to cater to the escalating number of COVID-19 patients, resulting in the postponement or cancellation of non-essential medical procedures. This shift in priorities had a direct impact on the body fat measurement market, as routine health assessments took a backseat amidst the overwhelming demand for critical care.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚'𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

While Asia-Pacific leads the charge in terms of growth potential, North America remains the reigning leader in the global body fat measurement market. Accounting for more than two-fifths of the market share in 2021, North America's dominance can be attributed to a confluence of factors. Technological advancements in body fat measurement techniques, coupled with the integration of advanced devices and software processes, have bolstered the region's competitive edge. Additionally, the presence of key players and robust infrastructure further solidify North America's position as a frontrunner in the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Accufitness, LLC

2. Beurer GmbH

3. Bodystat Ltd.

4. Charder Electronic Co, Ltd.

5. Cosmed S.R.L

6. Diagnostic Medical Systems

7. Garmin Ltd.

8. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

9. Hologic, Inc.

10. Inbody Co., Ltd.

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V

12. Omron Corporation

13. RJL Systems, Inc.

14. SELVAS AI INC. (JAWON MEDICAL CO., LTD.)

15. SECA GmbH

16. CO.KG.

17. Tanita corporation

18. Withings

The report analyzes these key players of the global body fat measurement market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11261