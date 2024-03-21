PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 20, 2024 Bong Go highlights importance of having an active and healthy lifestyle as he supports fitness event organized by QC gov't Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, serving as the Chairman of both the Senate Committees on Health and Demography and on Sports, has commended Quezon City Councilor Mikey Belmonte for his efforts in organizing a fitness event on March 15 and 16 aimed at promoting health and wellness among residents. The Zumba program, which took place at Naski Covered Court and Barangay Holy Spirit Covered Court, attracted more or less 800 participants, showcasing the appeal of accessible and enjoyable fitness activities. It underscored the growing awareness and importance of maintaining an active lifestyle amidst the challenges faced by indigents in their daily lives. "Sa panahon na palaging busy tayong mag-trabaho, nawawalan tayo madalas ng panahon na mag-ehersisyo. Kaya nakakagalak na makita ang mga lider tulad ni Konsehal Belmonte na gumawa ng ganitong inisyatibo para sa ating mga kababayan," said Go. The event also served as a reminder of the importance of regular physical activity in preventing lifestyle-related diseases, a cause that Senator Go has been championing. Go's Malasakit Team distributed shirts and basketball and volleyball balls to select zumba participants during the event. "Sa aking mga kababayan, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep healthy and fit! Pangalagaan po natin ang ating kalusugan. Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he advised. Meanwhile, Go also highlighted that the public can make use of the 11 Malasakit Centers in the city for support with medical-related needs. Launched in 2018, the Malasakit Centers initiative was institutionalized under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored. Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC). Now, 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped more than ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of multipurpose buildings, road rehabilitation, installing streetlights, drainage improvement, and flood control structures in several barangays. He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and EAMC. Go helped secure the funds for the Philippine Orthopedic Center to construct the rehabilitation building and acquire medical equipment. Lastly, Go also supported the construction of the Nurses' Home and some hospital improvements for VMMC.