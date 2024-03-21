PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 20, 2024 Bong Go pushes for community health initiatives as he supports medical and dental mission in Culasi, Antique Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the medical and dental mission in Culasi, Antique, on Friday, March 15. This health initiative, spearheaded by Vice Governor Edgar 'Ed' Denosta, underscored the government's collective commitment to enhancing public health for its constituents with hundreds of residents benefiting from free medical consultations, dental services, and medications. "Labis akong natutuwa na makita ang mga ganitong inisyatibo na isinasagawa, lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan ang pag-access sa pangangalagang pangkalusugan ay isang hamon," he stated. Go's Malasakit Team also extended assistance to some beneficiaries of the medical mission, such as snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Reflecting on his role as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go reassured the public of his unwavering support for similar health initiatives. "Healthcare is a fundamental right, and we must ensure every Filipino has access to the necessary services. To this end, magsabi lang ho kayo, at tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya," he affirmed. Senator Go also supported the construction of a Super Health Center in Culasi. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers including four in Antique. He also advised residents seeking medical assistance to avail of government programs made accessible in Malasakit Centers particularly one nearby, located at the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH) in San Jose de Buenavista. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, aims to provide disadvantaged Filipino patients with convenient access to medical assistance programs. According to the DOH, there are currently 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide that has benefitted more than ten million Filipinos already. Moreover, Go emphasized the need to bring specialized medical services closer to all regions. That is why he served as the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. "Tandaan ninyo, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano mang kabutihan ang pwede natin gawin sa kapwa tao natin ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Patuloy kami na magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil para sa amin, ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he said. As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, he likewise supported the acquisition of multicabs in Laua-an, the improvement of a public park in Belison, the expansion of the water system in Libertad, the construction of a bridge in Patnongon, the purchase of an ambulance and the construction of a flood control structure in San Jose, and the construction of a covered court in San Remigio, among others. "Bisyo na po natin ang magserbisyo, at sa ating walang tigil na pagseserbisyo ay patuloy tayong maghahanap ng paraan na tumulong sa abot ng ating makakaya sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he asserted.