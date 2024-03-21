PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2024 Bong Go champions barangay empowerment during the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas -- South Cotabato Chapter Congress in Pasay City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas South Cotabato Chapter's 21st Provincial Liga Congress on Tuesday, March 19, at the Midas Hotel in Pasay City. In his speech, Go underscored his ongoing commitment to reinforcing the role of barangay officials as the government's frontline and the primary avenue through which the public can seek immediate assistance and services. He also highlighted the role these local leaders play in the country's governance hierarchy. "Sa simula pa lamang, gusto kong bigyang-pansin ang kahalagahan ng bawat barangay bilang pundasyon ng ating bayan. Kayo ang unang linya ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan, ang tinig ng mamamayan sa lokal na pamahalaan, at ang tulay na nag-uugnay sa kanila sa mas malawak na komunidad," Go said. "Ang dapat nating pasalamatan ngayong araw na ito ay kayo po, mga barangay captain, mga barangay officials. Sa panahon ng pandemya kayo po ang nagsakripisyo. Palakpakan natin ang ating mga barangay officials sa inyong sakripisyo sa panahon ng pandemya," he highlighted. Go then acknowledged the presence of LNB officials, including President Neil Ryan Escobillo, Vice President Jess Bontuyan, Secretary Bernard Ca-At, Auditor Benhur Penol, and Treasurer Jefrey Agustin. He also recognized the LNB Board of Directors, such as Councilors Villasar Ladia, Mario Fermato, Marvin Ian Gumbao, Rizalito Ello, and Romeo Sugan. Meanwhile, Tampakan Mayor Leonard Escobillo was also present during the event. Go also provided tokens, such as shirts, bags, and balls for basketball and volleyball, to show appreciation to the barangay leaders in attendance. Senator Go has been instrumental in pushing for legislative measures to enhance their welfare and capabilities, understanding the challenges barangay officials face in their daily governance and public service roles. These initiatives are designed to recognize their invaluable contributions and uplift the lives of barangay employees and volunteers who dedicated themselves to serving their communities. Among the significant legislative measures being proposed by Senator Go is Senate Bill No. 197, or Magna Carta for Barangay Officials. This bill seeks to provide barangay officials with the necessary benefits and privileges to ensure their welfare and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively if enacted into law. He also pushes for SBN 427 or the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act. Recognizing the vital role of barangay health workers, this act aims to ensure they are justly compensated for their contributions to community health and well-being if passed into law. Furthermore, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act Nos 11462 and 11935. These Acts pertain to the postponement of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. The postponements provided barangay officials more time to implement and complete their projects and programs. Senator Go's participation in the Provincial Liga Congress reaffirms his commitment to the welfare of barangay officials and serves as a testament to his belief that, despite differing positions within the government, all public servants share the common purpose of delivering exemplary service to their constituents. "Whether we serve at the national or local level, our responsibilities as legislators are fundamentally the same. We are tasked with creating laws and policies that serve our constituents' best interests and promote our communities' common good. You are all superstars in your rights," he elaborated. Go also filed SBN 2504, aimed at increasing the salary schedule of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. If enacted into law, the bill, known as "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to amend and improve the provisions outlined in Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5. In 2019, Go played a vital role in the passage of SSL 5 as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate. "Mahalaga rin ang patuloy na pag-aaral at pagpapalakas ng inyong mga kakayahan bilang mga lider. Ang inyong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod ay nagbibigay inspirasyon sa akin at sa marami pang iba na magsikap pa lalo para sa ating bayan," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service. "Bilang inyong senador, patuloy tayong magtulungan para sa ikabubuti ng ating komunidad. Ilapit natin ang serbisyo publiko sa tao. Patuloy ko kayong susuportahan dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino," he added.