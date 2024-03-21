PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2024 Bong Go advocates for enhanced mental health services in educational institutions Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Committee on Health, manifested his support to a bill he also filed and authored that seeks to strengthen mental health services in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) across the Philippines. Go underscored the urgency of addressing mental health concerns, which have long been sidelined, with a notable lack of awareness and accessible support systems contributing to a rising trend in mental health crises among students. "Mental health disorders are often overlooked, with many failing to recognize the signs and symptoms. This has been a major problem for every individual, especially for students," stated Go. Senate Bill No. 2598, known as the SUCs Mental Health Services Act which was primarily authored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, seeks to establish Mental Health Offices in every SUC campus to offer comprehensive support and intervention for students, faculty, and staff. These measures are a response to the alarming statistics indicating a significant number of public school learners engaging in suicidal behavior, compounded by the mental strain inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Filipino youth. "Formal psychological help-seeking behavior is estimated at only 22.17% among Filipinos," noted Go, highlighting the critical barriers to accessing mental health care. He further elaborated on the grim figures of suicide within the educational sphere, with over 400 learners taking their own lives in 2021 and thousands more attempting suicide. This legislative initiative reverses these distressing trends by facilitating more accessible access to mental health resources and ensuring a more supportive educational environment. "The COVID-19 pandemic has put Filipino youth's mental health and well-being under immense strain. There is still a lack of unified and comprehensive strategies to protect students from the effects of their demanding learning activities," Go said. As part of the bill's provisions, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will develop professional development and training programs for mental health personnel in SUCs. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of mental health interventions and foster a culture of understanding and support throughout the academic community. Go also affirmed his commitment to the holistic well-being of the educational sector, stating, "Bilang chairperson po ng Senate Committee on Health, mahalaga po na masiguro natin ang mental na pangkalusugan ng mga estudyante, guro, non-teaching personnel, at sa lahat ng sektor na nasa loob ng eskwelahan." "I will continue to advocate for measures that will strengthen and protect every Filipino's physical and mental health," he added. The legislation also emphasizes the importance of suicide prevention, stress management, mental health awareness, and nutritional guidance through targeted awareness campaigns. These campaigns are designed to elevate the collective consciousness regarding mental health, with a special focus on suicide prevention and the overall mental and nutritional well-being of the academic community. To further support students and staff, the bill mandates the setup of campus hotlines manned by trained guidance counselors, prioritizing individuals at risk of mental health issues or suicide. "We should have an awareness campaign that will give special emphasis to the issues of suicide prevention, stress handling, mental health and nutrition, and guidance and counseling," concluded Go. In addition, Go has also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2200, or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which was principally sponsored by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian. This measure aims to provide comprehensive mental health support for the youth in the country's basic education system, requiring private and public schools to integrate mental health education and support services into their curriculum.