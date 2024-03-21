PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2024 Bong Go backs Mountain Province infrastructure upgrades; Governor Lacwasan thanks him for continuous support Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the critical need for enhanced infrastructure and services across the country, highlighting his support for multiple initiatives in the Mountain Province. This includes his efforts as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance for funding the initial three phases of a project to upgrade roads, pathways, and drainage systems within Bauko town. Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan Jr. expressed his gratitude in a post on social media to Go for his substantial support to the province. The governor highlighted Go's support for funding Phases 1 to 3 of the improved roads, pathways, and drainage systems extending from Sitio Cotcot in Poblacion Bauko to Barangays Abatan and Bagnen. "This project is a big help to the people of Mountain Province, especially here in Bauko. I hope that more projects will come from your office. Again, thank you and Matago-tago ka!" Lacwasan added. The infrastructure project is seen as a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing economic activities, improving accessibility to essential services, and ultimately uplifting the standard of living in the Mountain Province. In response, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, emphasized the importance of collaboration and compassionate service to improve public service delivery particularly in far-flung localities. "Our collective goal is to ensure that every Filipino has access to better infrastructure and services. The partnership with Mountain Province, particularly the project in Bauko, is a step towards realizing this vision," said Go. "Collaboration is key. Together with the local government units, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our kababayans," the senator added. Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, the senator encouraged those with health concerns to visit any Malasakit Centers in the province at Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital and Bontoc General Hospital. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more than ten million indigent Filipinos. Republic Act No. 11463 was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by concerned agencies. To bring primary healthcare services closer to communities, Go also pushed for the construction of five Super Health Centers to help improve healthcare accessibility in Mountain Province. Meanwhile, he also supported other infrastructure projects and initiatives in Mountain Province. In Bauko, Go also supported the construction of the Chico River Flood Control Tamog-o Section, enhancement of the Mema Local Access Footbridge, procurement of a mini dump truck and an emergency vehicle, and improvement of the Sinto-Boas Road. In Besao, he supported the improvement and rehabilitation of the Sadsadan-Bacalinao-Salin Access Road, the enhancement of the Kin-away-Besao West Road; the improvement of the Gueday Access Road; and the concreting of farm-to-market roads. The senator likewise supported the funding for the construction of the Besao District Hospital. In Natonin, the senator also supported the construction of an independent water system and rehabilitation of a public market. The community also benefits from an ultrasound machine for the Natonin Community Hospital that was funded through Go's efforts. In Paracelis, Go supported the construction of a multipurpose building at Brgy. Bananao, alongside the installation of street lights. While in Tadian, Go also supported the improvement of the Masla-Wakes Farm-to-Market Road, an ambulance, a Multipurpose Center, among others. In Sabangan, he also supported the installation of solar lights while in Sadanga, he pushed for a multipurpose building and construction of the Betwagan Bridge. Lastly, in Sagada, he supported the improvement of the Sagada-Payeo Provincial Road, a multipurpose vehicle, medical equipment, and solar street lights.