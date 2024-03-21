PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2024 To boost local dev't and better access to healthcare, Bong Go supports new Public Market and Super Health Center in Pili, Camarines Sur Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the grand opening of the Pili Public Market in Camarines Sur, along with the groundbreaking of the Pili Super Health Center on Friday, March 15. As the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go has been instrumental in supporting these projects, underscoring his belief in their significant potential to enhance his constituents' well-being and economic progress. In a message, Go highlighted the importance of the facilities in fostering a stronger community and boosting the local economy. The Pili Public Market, now open for business, is anticipated to be a central hub for trade and commerce in the community, providing local vendors and farmers with an accessible venue to sell their goods. He added that this initiative is expected to help stimulate local economic activity, create job opportunities, and encourage sustainable agricultural practices. Meanwhile, the groundbreaking of the Pili Super Health Center marks a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility in the area. This health facility is equipped to offer a wide range of basic medical services, ensuring that residents have access to the healthcare they need. Senator Go, who heads the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, views this project as a critical component of the government's commitment to safeguarding the health and wellness of its citizens. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide including 18 in Camarines Sur. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the country's healthcare sector, especially in grassroots communities. Apart from these projects, Go also supported constructing another multipurpose building for the town. He also supported other projects in the province, such as the construction of the Mabolo-Almeda Bypass Road in Naga City and was also instrumental in the enhancement of the San Fernando Sports Complex in San Fernando town, the improvement of the Bula and Nabua Section channel, and the construction of the Lalud-Garchitorena Road, among others. Senator Go then lauded the collective efforts of the local government, led by Governor Luigi Villafuerte, Pili Mayor Tomas Bongalonta Jr., among others, in bringing these projects to fruition, saying, "the successful completion and inauguration of the Pili Public Market and the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center are testament to what can be achieved when local and national governments work hand in hand with the community's best interests at heart." Go's Malasakit Team visited Pili town and provided grocery packs to the barangay health workers in attendance; snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select residents. Aside from Mayor Bongalonta, Vice Mayor Francis Belen, Municipal Health Officers Dr. Rafael C. Salles and Dr. Ivy Abordo, and Provincial DOH Officer Dr. Rey Millena joined the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center. Meanwhile, Go extended his support to residents facing health concerns and encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers at Bicol Medical Center in Naga City and the Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center in Cabusao to seek medical assistance there. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, successfully aiding over ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. The program was institutionalized through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 that Go principally sponsored and authored. Furthermore, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, to help bring specialized medical services to all regions.