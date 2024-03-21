Submit Release
Vt Route 315 - Rupert VT

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vt Route 315 at the Route 30 in Rupert is CLOSED to the area of Derby Hill Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE FIRE. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

