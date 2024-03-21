To Reach CAGR of 5.3% Wafer Processing Equipment Market Exploring the Dynamics by 2031

The texturing of wafers is done as per the application of the wafer.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an exhaustive segmentation of the global wafer processing equipment market, categorizing it based on process, application, end user, and region. Through graphical and tabular representations, it offers a thorough analysis of each segment and its sub-segments. This comprehensive examination serves as a valuable resource for market players, investors, and newcomers to strategize effectively, focusing on the segments with the highest growth potential and revenue generation highlighted in the report.

Wafer Processing Equipment Market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Process-wise, the etch segment emerged as a dominant player in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the global wafer processing equipment market share, and is anticipated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the mass metrology segment is poised to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during this period.

In terms of application, the dicing segment claimed the largest market share in 2021, constituting nearly one-third of the global wafer processing equipment market share, with a forecast to retain its leadership position in the coming years. Conversely, the cleaning segment is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Among end users, the computer segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to one-third of the global wafer processing equipment market share, and is predicted to sustain its dominance in the foreseeable future. However, the communication segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The evolution of smaller electronic components for designing the light weighted electronic products is expected to offer new opportunities for the market that could be responsible for growing the wafer processing equipment market size.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as a key player in 2021, capturing nearly four-fifths of the global wafer processing equipment market share. This region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with an expected fastest CAGR of 5.4%. Additionally, the report provides insights into other regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape across the globe.

Top Players:

The major players having significant wafer processing equipment market share listed in the report are Applied Materials, Inc, DISCO, Hitachi Kokusai Linear, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Spts Technologies Ltd and Tokyo Electron Limited.

Key findings of the study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global wafer processing equipment market trends and dynamics.

By process, the etch segment was the largest revenue generator of the wafer processing equipment industry in 2021.

By application, the dicing segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user, the computer segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global wafer processing equipment market throughout the study period.