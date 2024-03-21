Market Size Of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% By 2032

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market

Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are autonomous watercraft that operate without a human operator on board.

The global unmanned surface vehicle market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including a rise in demand for ocean data mapping.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market by Application (Defense and Commercial), Mode of Operation (Autonomous Surface Vehicle and Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle), and Size (11 Meters, 11 To 26 Meters, and More Than 26 Meters): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟎.𝟗𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟐.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global unmanned surface vehicle market. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, investment, agreement, product launch, partnership, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐤𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

𝐄𝐂𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

𝐄𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞

𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩.

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝.

The global unmanned surface vehicle market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including a rise in demand for ocean data mapping, increasing maritime security and surveillance, and growing environmental monitoring and disaster response. However, the development of collision avoidance systems, networking issues, limited endurance and range constrain unmanned surface vehicle applications hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increased capital expenditure of companies in the offshore oil and gas industry, and the development of an unmanned surface vehicle for autonomous navigation in a paddy field are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the unmanned surface vehicle market during the forecast period.

By size, the less than 11 meters segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global unmanned surface vehicle market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for compact USVs in various industries due to the growing popularity of small USVs in research and environmental monitoring. However, the more than 26 meters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the rise in number of nations prioritizing the protection of maritime borders and critical infrastructure.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global unmanned surface vehicle market. Due to an increase in enthusiasm for Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) in the realm of scientific exploration and environmental surveillance, researchers and institutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The same region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to a rise in the investment in R&D efforts by government and private entities to improve USV capabilities and expand their range of applications.

By application, the defense segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global unmanned surface vehicle market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to a growing emphasis on maritime domain awareness and security, and a surge in innovations in autonomous navigation, sensor technologies, and communication systems.

By mode of operation, the remotely operated surface vehicle segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global unmanned surface vehicle market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to a growing demand for unmanned surface vehicles for remote inspections of offshore platforms, subsea infrastructure, and pipelines. However, the autonomous surface vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032. owing to a rise in demand for unmanned surface vehicles with the increasing need for accurate and up-to-date navigational data.

