Enteric Disease Testing Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 5.3 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 3.3%

Enteric Disease Testing Market Trends 2024

Increase in the adoption of enteric disease testing kits and equipment and surge in cases of enteric diseases drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Enteric Disease Testing Market By Product Type (Reagents and Consumables, Equipment), By Technique (Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics), By Disease Type (Bacterial Enteric Disease, Viral Enteric Disease, Parasitic Enteric Disease), By End User (Hospital Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global enteric disease testing industry generated $3.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠?

Increase in awareness in developing countries regarding diagnosis of infectious enteric diseases, easy availability of testing reagents of enteric disease, and technological advancement in testing equipment of enteric diseases drive the growth of the global enteric disease testing market. However, the high cost associated with molecular diagnostic assay is hampering the enteric disease testing market growth. On the contrary, the increase in adoption of key strategies by key players is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the enteric disease testing market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton Dickinson & Company

• Biomerica Inc.

• Biomerieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Coris Bioconcept

• Diasorin S.p.A.

• Meridian Bioscience Inc

• Quest Diagnostics

• Trinity

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/295

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

Based on product type, the reagents and consumables segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global enteric disease testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in number of market

players who manufactures reagents and consumables and increase in awareness among people regarding use of kits for diagnosis of enteric disease.

Based on technique, the immunodiagnostics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global enteric

disease testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of immunodiagnostics technique and increase in technological advancement in immunodiagnostic technique.

Based on end user, the hospital laboratories segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around four-fifths of the global enteric disease testing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global enteric disease testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in awareness related to use of enteric disease testing products, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/295

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

