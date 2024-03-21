Kentucky Science Center Announces ThunderBlast Event in Louisville, KY
Join us for ThunderBlast on April 20th, coinciding with Thunder Over Louisville. It's a day packed with family-friendly fun!LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Science Center is thrilled to announce its annual family-friendly ThunderBlast event, set to take place on Saturday, April 20th, coinciding with Thunder Over Louisville. ThunderBlast promises a day filled with excitement, education, and entertainment for families in Louisville and beyond.
Attendees of ThunderBlast at the Kentucky Science Center can expect unparalleled views of the air show and fireworks, ensuring a memorable experience for all. Guests can access various activities alongside the thrilling aerial displays designed to captivate children and adults.
Highlights of the event include indoor exhibits where attendees can cool off while exploring interactive displays and the opportunity to indulge in delectable offerings from local food vendors. Moreover, ThunderBlast offers hands-on science activities, ensuring a day of learning disguised as fun for the whole family.
For those seeking an elevated experience, the VIP Experience provides exclusive access to a waterfront tented viewing area with amenities such as tables, chairs, and portable restrooms. VIP tickets also include vouchers for food and drink, adding an extra touch of luxury to the event.
Ticket prices for ThunderBlast vary depending on membership status, with options available for members and non-members. General admission grants access to the secure event area and indoor facilities, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all attendees.
For those eager to extend their ThunderBlast experience, $5 movie tickets are available on-site or in advance by phone. They offer a cinematic escape from the day's excitement.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Kentucky Science Center website.
About Kentucky Science Center: Kentucky Science Center, a pioneer in inquiry-based learning, spearheads a statewide science literacy campaign, urging individuals of all ages to embrace science daily. Situated on Louisville's Museum Row, its flagship location features three floors of interactive exhibits and films on a four-story screen, catering to diverse audiences with daily programming. As a beacon of education and entertainment, it is a vital resource for caregivers, teachers, and the wider community.
