Vienna Ranked 8th Most Visited Capital in The World, according to Visited App

Travel App, Visited has published travel stats based on their international travellers, including Austrians who made it to the top 10 of most travelled citizens in the world

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 most visited countries for Austrian travellers . The app is available in over 30 languages and is free on iOS and Android. Data is based on self-reported data of over 2,000,000 international travellers.



Austrian travellers are ranked 8th, with an average traveller visiting 20 countries, according to the travel app.

The top 5 most visited countries for Austrian travellers include:

Germany Italy Spain France United Kingdom



To see more travel trends on global users download the travel report: https://visitedapp.com/travel-report-results/

Meanwhile Vienna, is the 8th most visited capital in the world, making it a popular tourist destination.

Top 8 most visited capitals in the world include:

Paris London Rome Amsterdam Vatican City Berline Prague Vienna

Visited app, allows to check off famous places based on interest. The travel list feature, has over 150+ lists to choose from where users can select if they have been or want to visit. The app then provides them with their personalized travel stats. Example of travel lists includes: Art Museums, Famous Beaches, World Wonders, Beer Destinations, National Parks and more. The travel list feature also allows users to plan their future destination, by showing a summary of countries they wish to still visit by ranking the countries based on the number of places left on their bucket lists.

To see more rankings of the most popular travel destinations , users can download Visited on iOS or Android .

About The Visited App:

Visited App, is a travel app which allows users to visualize their travels on a map, discover new destinations and plan their future travels. Providing users with data on their top wished for destinations, their personal travel stats and popular places, users can make informed decision on where to next.

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com .

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, XWalk and Visited , their most popular app.

