Medical Tape Market Updates : to Cross USD 3.7 Billion by 2031; Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at Highest CAGR 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical tape market has been thoroughly analyzed across various parameters including product, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of segments and their sub-segments through tabular and graphical representation, enabling investors and market players to strategize based on the most lucrative and rapidly growing segments highlighted in the report.

In terms of product, the paper tapes segment accounted for almost two-fifths of the global medical tape market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Meanwhile, the plastic tapes segment is expected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also covers the fabric tapes segment.

Regarding application, the wound dressing segment captured over half of the total market revenue in 2021 and is forecasted to continue its dominance by 2031. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Other applications assessed in the report include surgery and securing IV lines.

In terms of end-user, hospitals accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance by 2031, with a projected fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. The report also covers ambulatory surgery centers and clinics segments.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market contributed to over one-third of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its majority share by 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Andover Healthcare Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

Dynarex Corporation

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Winner Medical Group, Inc.

3M Company

Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

McKesson Corporation

Medtronic plc

Paul Hartmann AG

Scapa Group PLC

Ad Tape & Label Company, Inc.

Urgo Medical

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medical tape market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing medical tape market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the medical tape market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the medical tape market analysis of the regional as well as global medical tape market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

