Legislative amendment proposal to promote the official recognition of National Liberation Veterans and Combatants

Thu. 21 of March of 2024, 15:37h

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Law Proposal for the third amendment to Law no. 3/2006, of April 12th, on the Statute of National Liberation Combatants, presented by the Minister of National Liberation Combatants Affairs, Gil da Costa Monteiro "Oan Soru".

This law Proposal aims to promote the official recognition of National Liberation Veterans and Combatants by awarding decorations and other acts of recognition to all those who fought for the country during the most troubled period of the struggle for independence and national sovereignty, specifically between 1975 and 1978, which corresponds to the period of the Support Bases.

The proposal also aims to correct gaps in the current legislation relating to the granting of pensions to the relatives of the Martyrs of the Liberation of the Country, as well as resolving problems in the implementation of the single cash pension and changing the representative structure of the National Liberation Combatants to contribute to social harmony and national political stability.