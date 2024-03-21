Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,131 in the last 365 days.

Legislative amendment proposal to promote the official recognition of National Liberation Veterans and Combatants

Thu. 21 of March of 2024, 15:37h
veteranos-2024-01

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Law Proposal for the third amendment to Law no. 3/2006, of April 12th, on the Statute of National Liberation Combatants, presented by the Minister of National Liberation Combatants Affairs, Gil da Costa Monteiro "Oan Soru".

This law Proposal aims to promote the official recognition of National Liberation Veterans and Combatants by awarding decorations and other acts of recognition to all those who fought for the country during the most troubled period of the struggle for independence and national sovereignty, specifically between 1975 and 1978, which corresponds to the period of the Support Bases.

The proposal also aims to correct gaps in the current legislation relating to the granting of pensions to the relatives of the Martyrs of the Liberation of the Country, as well as resolving problems in the implementation of the single cash pension and changing the representative structure of the National Liberation Combatants to contribute to social harmony and national political stability.

You just read:

Legislative amendment proposal to promote the official recognition of National Liberation Veterans and Combatants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more