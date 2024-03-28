National Diversity Coalition set to empower aspiring homeowners and business owners in upcoming conference on April 5
Faith Bautista Tamashiro
Founder & CEO
National Diversity Coalition
(650) 892-8469
4333 Admiralty Way Suite #2
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
faith@nationaldiversitycoalition.org
The National Diversity Coalition invites homeowners and business owners to their 21st Annual Economic Development Conference at The Landmark in Mission Hills on Friday, April 5 from 2:00 pm to 10:30 pm.
National Diversity Coalition (NDC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit corporation comprised of community, faith-based, and nonprofit leaders from many of our nation's leading African American, Asian, and Latino advocacy and civic organizations as well as leadership from major minority and women-oriented national groups, united under a new definition of diversity and inclusion that reinforces greater opportunity, empowerment and financial equality for underserved and minority communities.
The nonprofit organization has been an empowering voice for our nation's minority and low-income communities at every level of government and within the business community. Through its members’ many years of collective experience, the NDC has built a strong and broad-based network of strategic partnerships that bring together individuals with diverse and tremendous competencies working towards a common goal—to empower the nation's minority low-income communities.
NDC requests the attendance of aspiring homeowners and business owners to their upcoming conference, Unveiling the Future, where Founder and CEO Faith Bautista Tamashiro and experts in small business, home ownership, financial literacy and supplier diversity will lead workshops in empowering hopeful homeowners achieve homeownership success.
Moderated by Daniel Watt of Mechanics Bank, authorities in small business and housing such as Robert Apodaca, Karen Gados, Jeff Lim, Claudette Fernandez and Daniel Watt will lead the panel on Small Business and housing: Economic Development where guests will delve into the nexus of small business and housing, where economic development thrives.
Gain invaluable insights into financial literacy and discover why it's crucial in today's economy in the Financial Literacy: The Gateway to the American Dream panel, which is moderated by Pastor Andre Chapple with panelists Marcela Palos, Luke W. Reynolds, Simone Lagomarsino and Stan Ivie.
NDC Founder and CEO Faith Bautista Tamashiro will moderate the Supplier Diversity: Contracts & Contacts panel with panelists Victor Fakrogha, Pramod Kanji, Flora Mayer and Hope Burtner where attendees will lear from the successes and failures of small businesses and explore cutting-edge developments in AI and banking.
A focal point of the day-long conference is the Fireside Chat with Clint Stein, the CEO of Umpqua Bank and Brent Beardall, the CEO of WaFd Bank.
Attendees who are looking to purchase homes will discover insider tips to elevate their credit score, unravel the steps to purchasing a house, explore qualifications, uncover housing loan options, and secure financial assistance for their down payment.
Business owners who take part in this conference will gain invaluable insights into financial literacy and discover why it's crucial in today's economy, explore the challenges faced by the unbanked and underbanked, uncover solutions, and understand the true cost of being economically disadvantaged. Attendees are invited to engage in vital discussions on the new CRA Final Rule, special purpose credit, consumer protection, and the economic stability of California's housing market.
In a state boasting the largest economy, but facing a staggering housing crisis, experts invite attendees to discuss and dissect this critical issue and chart a course toward economic prosperity and homeownership for all.
The high point of the evening is the gala and dinner where attendees can mingle and network and enjoy the performances of Filipino R&B singer and songwriter Kiana Valenciano, versatile soul songstress April Velasco, internationally-acclaimed all-male Hip Hop dance group and America's Got Talent finalists Junior New System and Nonie Belarmino’s iDance Line Dancers.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to pave your path to homeownership and your chance to shape the future of business and housing. Reserve your seat today at NDC's 'Unveiling the Future' Convention at https://nationaldiversitycoalition.ticketleap.com/unveiling-the-future-conference-april-5th-2024/.
