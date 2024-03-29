Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The lotions (including sunscreens) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $104.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lotions (including sunscreens) market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for lotions (including sunscreens) is anticipated to attain $104.21 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

The increase in the lotions (including sunscreens) market is attributed to the rising investments in skincare products. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the lotions (including sunscreens) market share. Key players in the lotions (including sunscreens) market include Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, L'Oréal SA, Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Segments

• By Type: Dry Skin Body Lotion, Oily Skin Body Lotion, Normal Skin Body Lotion, Other Types

• By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

• By Application: Men, Women, Baby

• By Geography: The global lotions (including sunscreens) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7810&type=smp

The lotion is a smooth liquid preparation designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic, or protective purposes. For example, sunscreens are substances that protect from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus help against sunburns.

Read More On The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lotions-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Hand Cream And Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-cream-and-hand-lotions-global-market-report

Face Creams Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-creams-global-market-report

Luxury Bath And Body Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-bath-and-body-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027