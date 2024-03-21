embedded world 2024: Synaptics Showcases Leadership in Edge AI Compute, Wireless Connectivity, and Automotive In-Cabin Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced that at embedded world 2024, it will demonstrate how its leadership in edge AI compute, wireless connectivity, and automotive displays and infotainment is delivering differentiated end-user experiences for the Internet of Things (IoT). Along with new hardware, software, community, and ecosystem support for Synaptics AstraTM—the AI-native compute platform for the IoT—the company will also be giving a live three-hour AI training session, multiple AI technical “how to” sessions, and a special Forum talk on “Accelerating the Transformation to an AI-native IoT” by Vikram Gupta, Chief Product Officer, SVP and GM of the Processing Division at Synaptics.



embedded world 2024, Booth #4A-259: Join us to learn more about advances in edge AI compute, seamless and robust wireless connectivity, and automotive displays and infotainment. Email press@synaptics.com to set up an appointment.

As embedded systems developers gather to find the most efficient, secure, and reliable path to IoT design success, particularly with respect to edge AI, Synaptics will debut new compute and wireless connectivity solutions, along with demonstrations at its booth of:

AI-native compute *New* family of embedded processors and development kit Heart-rate monitoring using a nearby camera Video object detection; face segmentation detection Intelligent video-as-a-service for security Audio processing and noise cancellation Ultra-low-power body/pose estimation Multimedia conferencing

Wireless connectivity *New* Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Thread solutions Matter connectivity on SYN4382 (Triple Combo 2) with streaming video Real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation

Automotive High-performance, high-contrast displays based on Synaptics SmartBridge TM processor In-cabin wireless connectivity





To celebrate the official launch of Astra, Synaptics is hosting a special invitation-only evening event on Tuesday, April 9th. For tickets, email press@synaptics.com or contact your local sales representative at sales@synaptics.com.

