Jimmy Rogers: ‘Proud Tribal Member of the Quinault Tribe’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Jimmy Rogers sadly passed away Sunday March 17th, 2024 at the age of 77 years old to be with the love of his life Judith John.

Jimmy was born August 18th, 1946 to his Mother Mable Cooper and Father Buddy Cooper in Seattle Washington.

Jimmy was a proud Tribal Member of the Quinault Tribe in Washington.

Jimmy had very many hobbies and things he loved to spend his time doing from spending quality time with the love of his life Judith and their fur-babies, Children, grandchildren, and Family members to watching WWE, NFL, Nascar racing and all his other favorite shows on television every week it was on. For NFL especially the Green Bay Packers as that was his favorite team. In Jimmys’ young adult years he enjoyed partying it up with his family and friends and having a good time. Jimmy loved to Collect many things like different types of cars, Native arts/Sculptures, hats, Packers merchandise and many other things he liked and found interest in.

Jimmy is survived by his Children Jimmy, Alan, Edward and April, Daughters in law Krissey, Monique and Rhonda, his Brothers Mike, Antonio, Dwayne and Ed, Brothers in law Ronnie and Glenn, his Sisters Teresa, Ruth and Shirley, Sister in law Gail, his Nephews George J.C, Thomas Jr, as well as his Children and Wife Jadene, Eugene, Mikey, Gerold, Marvin Jr, Tony Jr, Alan W, and Donnie, his Nieces Jennifer, her Children Henry and Julie, Rhoda and her Children Delmar and Judy Faye, Elizabeth, Quina, Jolene, Amanda, her Children and Sandy, her Children Lucan, Alicia and Rhoda, Grandchildren Karissa, Angelica, Raven, Brittany, Carole, Shawn, Billy, Grace, Treasure, Alisha, Leah, Alan-David, Jamie, Jesse and Kayla, Great Grandchildren Emmett, Calliope, Alaya, Kelanah and Harmony. As well as many many more Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Close Friends.

Jimmy is Proceeded in death by his Mother Mable, Father Buddy, Wife Judy, Sister Dee, Sons George and Raymond, Daughter Candy Ann, Granddaughter Emma, Brothers in law Hank, Lornie, Jody, Sonny, and Delmar, Sisters in law Vickie, Patty and Lorraine, Auntie Faye, Nephews Kreig, Wes and Nick, Nieces Yolanda, Eunice, Arlys and Alisha.

My Condolences to anybody that I have forgotten to mention, my intentions were not to dis-include or upset anyone.

A Celebration of Life/Potluck will be held at Bear River Community Center 266 Keisner, Loleta, Ca 95551 at 6:30pm on Thursday March 21st, 2024.