Fibre Batteries Market: Exploring Future Growth 2020-2030 and Key Players - Planar Energy, Ultralife Corp.

Fibre Batteries Market

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fibre batteries market size was valued at $62.5 million in 2021, and fibre batteries industry is estimated to reach $422.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Insight of the Fiber Batteries Market

Asia-Pacific region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region will hold a significant market share due to the growth of the smart textiles and medical devices industry. Increasing investment in the medical devices industry has led to a high demand for fiber batteries, especially in the development of medical sensors and wearables. China, Japan and India hold the majority of the market share in the regional fiber batteries market. With rising per capita income, the demand for consumer electronics has also increased gradually.

The printed segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The type segment is divided into printed, thin-film, and others. The printed segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The design of printed batteries has the potential to be greatly altered by additive manufacturing techniques because of their high sustainability. Batteries made using 3D printing could revolutionize energy storage.

The primary segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The rechargeability segment is divided into primary and secondary. The primary segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Primary batteries are non-rechargeable, single-use batteries. There are many disposable medical devices, which include primary batteries. Primary fiber batteries in medical equipment are becoming increasingly common, supporting consumables like medical patches.

The medical devices segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The end-users segment is divided into medical devices, consumer electronics, smart packaging, wireless sensors and others. The medical devices segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Fiber batteries don't significantly increase weight or bulk when used in wearable technology because they can tolerate repeated bending and stretching. They employ solid-state electrolytes and thin, flexible substrates like textiles or polymer sheets to achieve high energy density, quick charging, and extended cycle life.

Fiber batteries are based on fibers and are millimeter-thin batteries that can be weaved into clothes or used to make extremely flexible wearable devices. Several research teams worldwide have been attempting to create these batteries in recent years, employing various methods and strategies. Most currently used methods for producing fiber batteries involve layer-by-layer coating procedures modified from producing planar batteries, a thin and flat battery type. Even with their benefits, these methods can only produce a small quantity of batteries at a time; thus, they need more than large-scale production. As the fundamental part of wearable electronics, fiber batteries exhibit exceptional mechanical stress tolerance, wearability, flexibility, and deformation adaptability. Their one-of-a-kind, one-dimensional architecture also allows for scalable production.

The usage of fiber batteries ranges from biomedical sensors to wearable devices, flexible displays, and health applications. The requirement for appropriate portable power solutions in non-flat customized electronic devices is expanding because of the increased demand for mobile computers, communications, and robotics. As the essential components of textiles and 3D-printed goods, fibers offer special potential for creating multidimensional power systems that are widely used. Due to the fibers' high aspect ratios, small diameters, and their extension into 2D and 3D power systems, ultra-long lengths are required to meet the energy requirements of portable electronic devices. The fiber battery is flexible, machine washable, waterproof, and resistant to fire and explosion, so it meets the specifications of portable electronic systems. Consequently, battery fiber should be used when large energy densities are required.

Increasing growth of the consumer electronics industry: Customers in developing and developed regions are spending significant amounts of money on smart and small devices. Individuals' lifestyles in developed and developing nations have changed due to rising per capita income. They prefer products that raise their standards of living and work. The demand for consumer electronic items is rising due to this trend. Businesses are growing their product lines and offering more sophisticated gadgets in response to the rise in demand for electronic items. The need for wearable devices results from the electronics industry's rapid advancements. The semiconductor industry is expected to see significant investment in research and development in the next years, resulting in improved products and a larger market share.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• As per fibre batteries market analysis, on the basis of type, the thin film segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 53.6% of the fibre batteries market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of Rechargeability, the secondary segment emerged as the largest market share in 2021 which accounted 71% and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of capacity, the 10mAh-100mAh segment accounted for nearly half the global market share in FY2021.

• On the basis of end-use, the consumer electronics segment accounted for one-third of the global market share in FY2021.

• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of fibre batteries among other regions

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• ProLogium

• Bren-Tronics Inc.

• Navitas Advanced Solutions Group

• Brightvolt Batteries

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Planar Energy

• Ultralife Corp.

• Lionrock Batteries

• Saft Batteries

• inventus power