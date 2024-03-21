Circuit Monitoring Market Forecast to Surpass $829 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circuit Monitoring Market size is projected to grow from USD 659 million in 2023 to USD 829 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing number of data centers, and rising concern overpower stability for uninterrupted business operation is driving the market for Circuit Monitoring Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Circuit Monitoring Market”

162 – Tables

45 – Figures

169 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196253590

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Circuit Monitoring Market Size Values CAGR 4.7%

USD 829 million by 2028

USD 659 million in 2023 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Circuit Monitoring Market by type, end user, and region. Geographic Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Companies Covered ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Toshiba International Corporation (Japan), Legrand (Ireland), NHP (Newzealand), Accuenergy (Canada), Circuitmeter Inc (Canada), Senva Inc (US), CET Inc (China), Socomec (France), Omron (Japan), Anord Mardix (Ireland), Packet Power (US), Daxten (UK), Nlyte Software (Georgia), Bay Power Inc (US), Acrel-Electric Co (China), Elmeasure (India), and MPL Technology (UK)

Strong growth from enterprise shift towards cloud applications, and huge investments, along with enforcement of stringent standards, to reduce carbon footprint in data centers . For instance, regulatory bodies and governments, such as the International Organization for Standardization, and American National Standards Institute, are imposing sustainability standards on newly built data center. These are the few major factors driving the Circuit Monitoring Market growth.

This report segments the Circuit Monitoring Market based on type into two types: Modular circuit monitoring, and others. The others segment is expected to be the second fastest growing market during the forecast period. The others segment include branch circuit monitoring, and multi circuit monitoring. Both multi-circuit monitors and branch circuit monitors are compact and, hence, use lesser space as compared to traditional single-circuit energy meters. These are used by industries, data centers, and commercial and residential end users.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=196253590

This report segments the Circuit Monitoring Market based on end users into four segments: data centers, commercial, industrial, and residential. The data center segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The data centers segment is driven by the heightened adoption of circuit monitoring in data centers for remote monitoring and the determination of power usage effectiveness.

Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the Circuit Monitoring Market

Europe is expected to be the second largest Circuit Monitoring Market during the forecast period. Commercial data center market is expanding at an unprecedented speed across Europe. The UK set Euro 400 million fast-track for government data centers for government offices and commercial sectors, also countries in this region are focusing on developing cloud technology and infrastructure. For instance, Emerson (US) rapidly deployed one of the t-systems' largest modular data centers in Europe to maximize the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical infrastructure. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the Circuit Monitoring Market in the region.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=196253590

Key Players

The Circuit Monitoring Market is served by a mix of large international players with global operational presence and local players with a strong domestic supply network. ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Toshiba International Corporation (Japan), and Legrand (Ireland) are the market leaders in the global Circuit Monitoring Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Power Distribution Unit Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Variable Frequency Drive Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com