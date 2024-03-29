Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $ 3.25 Billion By 2028
The Business Research Company’s Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The interventional oncology devices market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for interventional oncology devices is anticipated to attain $3.25 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
The increase in the interventional oncology devices market is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer. The North America region is projected to dominate the interventional oncology devices market share. Key players in the interventional oncology devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Sirtex Medical Limited, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and CVS Health.
Interventional Oncology Devices Market Segments
• By Product: Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, Support Devices
• By procedure: Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation, Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE), Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE), Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT), Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE), Bland Embolization
• By Cancer Type: Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Other Cancer Types
• By Geography: The global interventional oncology devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3304&type=smp
Interventional oncology devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer using minimally invasive techniques and advanced imaging technology.
Read More On The Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-oncology-devices-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Interventional Oncology Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?
Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report
Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report
3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027