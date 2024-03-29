Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $ 3.25 Billion By 2028

Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The interventional oncology devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The interventional oncology devices market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for interventional oncology devices is anticipated to attain $3.25 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The increase in the interventional oncology devices market is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer. The North America region is projected to dominate the interventional oncology devices market share. Key players in the interventional oncology devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Sirtex Medical Limited, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and CVS Health.

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, Support Devices

• By procedure: Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation, Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE), Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE), Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT), Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE), Bland Embolization

• By Cancer Type: Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• By Geography: The global interventional oncology devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Interventional oncology devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer using minimally invasive techniques and advanced imaging technology.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Interventional Oncology Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

