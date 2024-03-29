Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The injectable drug delivery devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $61.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The injectable drug delivery devices market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for injectable drug delivery devices is anticipated to attain $61.78 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The increase in the injectable drug delivery devices market is attributed to the growing preference for self-injection devices. The North America region is projected to dominate the injectable drug delivery devices market share. Key players in the injectable drug delivery devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Gerresheimer AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Catalent, Inc., SkyePharma PLC, Antares Pharma, and Pfizer Inc.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments

• By Type: Syringes, Injectors And Pump

• By Application: Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Orphan Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Therapy, Other Applications

• By End-user: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

• Sub segments: Conventional Injectable Devices, Pre-Filled Syringes, Auto-Injectors, Pen-Injectors, Insulin Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Devices

• By Geography: The global injectable drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Injectable drug delivery devices are used for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intra-peritoneal, and intra-muscular.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

