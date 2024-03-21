Solar Reflective Glass Market :Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 | Top Key Players –Saint gobain, Central Glass

Solar Reflective Glass Market

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar reflective glass market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The increasing emphasis on sustainable construction practices and energy-efficient building designs is fueling the demand for solar reflective glass in the architectural domain. The automotive sector is also adopting solar reflective glass to enhance energy efficiency and improve cabin comfort. Additionally, technological advancements, such as the integration of smart glass solutions will further increase the product appeal.

Solar reflective glass, characterized by its lightweight nature and ability to create a pleasant and comfortable indoor environment with ample natural light, comes in various types with different aesthetic qualities like reflective, tinted, and neutral coatings. These coatings help in reflecting sunlight, keeping interiors cooler in summer months, and reducing the amount of heat that enters a space, thereby enhancing its usability and comfort.

The versatility of solar reflective glass extends to its applications in the construction industry, where it can be used for roofs, windows, skylights, and facades, both externally and internally, in various types of buildings, be it commercial or residential. Its numerous benefits, including energy efficiency, sustainability, comfort enhancement, UV protection, and longer lifespan for upholstery, position it as a key driver for the growth of the solar reflective glass market.

𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲

Reflective

Absorptive

𝗕𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱

Soft Coated

Hard Coated

𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

The Solar Reflective Glass Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

• Heliotrope Technologies

• PPG Industries

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• NSG

• saint gobain

• Central Glass

• e-Chromic Technologies

• Guardian Industries Corporation

• Corning

• Chromogenics AB

• Euroglas GmbH

• Ravenbrick Llc

• Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH

• Gentex Corporation

• Polytron Technologies

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆:

• In 2021, North America dominated the solar reflective glass with around 31.7% of the share in terms of revenue.

• The reflective is the dominating segment with around 60.2% of the solar reflective glass market share in terms of revenue.

• The hard coated segment dominated the solar reflective glass with around 44.16% of the share in terms of revenue.

• LAMEA is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value.

• The Soft Coated segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.3% in terms of revenue

• The synthetic system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% in terms of revenue.