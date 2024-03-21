Blockchain Mobility Company, MVL Now Listed on BitGet

NEW YORK, NY, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVL, a blockchain mobility company, has announced its listing on Bitget, a top 10 cryptocurrency exchange globally, following its recent listing on HTX. The MVL token, based on the ERC20, has become tradable on the USDT market of Bitget's spot trading platform starting at 11 am UTC on March 21st.





MVL CEO Kay Woo expressed that "This listing will attract a substantial international user base, and elevate our global brand recognition. We have ambitious plans to further our presence in the global blockchain industry."

Bitget, headquartered in Singapore, ranks among the top 10 exchanges for spot trading and the top 5 for futures trading, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitget provides advanced trading features like smart trading and copy trading to improve user experience and lower entry barriers for cryptocurrencies. The platform boasts a user base of over 20 million spanning across 100+ countries.

Since 2018, MVL has been operating SEA market focused mobility services, including TADA, a ride-sharing service, and ONiON Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturing and energy infrastructure company, with the goal of transforming the mobility industry through blockchain technology.

MVL's TADA has experienced substantial growth in the Singaporean market thanks to its zero-commission policy and further expanded its services to Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. During a recent interview, MVL CEO Kay Woo stated, "TADA has emerged as the second-largest platform in the Southeast Asian market, experiencing notable growth and achieving profitability in 2023. We intend to expand our services to various regions in Asia in the near future."

Furthermore, MVL is establishing a token economy that circulates revenue from its thriving real-world businesses among MVL token holders and ecosystem users. To facilitate this, MVL is implementing a token buyback program and a recirculation program funded by profit from its real-life businesses.

Additionally, MVL recently announced via Twitter that it is developing DEPIN, a decentralized physical infrastructure network. MVL aims to create additional value by integrating the vast amount of data collected from its physical mobility business into blockchain technology. Currently, MVL is also working on developing new NFT financial products by recording data from electric tricycles produced by ONiON Mobility on the blockchain.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mvlchain

X: https://twitter.com/mvlchain

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWIwx5KcQIaf7Ti6piFhnKw

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mvlchain/

Media Contact

Brand: MVL

Contact: Media team

Email: mvl@mvlchain.io

Website: https://mvlchain.io

SOURCE: MVL