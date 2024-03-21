Ophthalmic Perimeter Market Updates : Predicted to Reach USD 601 Million by 2030

Ophthalmic Perimeter Market

The global ophthalmic perimeter market size is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ophthalmic Perimeter Market By Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global ophthalmic perimeter market size was valued at $379 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The ophthalmic perimeter is a crucial medical tool used to assess the visual fields of human eyes, particularly identifying blind spots and mapping the peripheral visual field. It plays a vital role in diagnosing various eye disorders like glaucoma, cataract, and others, aiding in disability classification, visual competency assessment, and eye screening tests. There are three types available: static, kinetic, and combination.

Factors driving market growth include the increasing incidence of eye disorders, higher R&D spending for innovations, the growing number of hospitals and ophthalmic clinics, and the rise of ambulatory care centers. Additionally, the aging population, which is more susceptible to eye diseases, contributes significantly to market expansion. Government initiatives to address visual impairment and technological advancements in device functionalities also fuel market growth. However, limited access in underdeveloped regions remains a challenge, while emerging markets present growth opportunities.

Market segmentation includes product types (static, kinetic, combination), applications, end-users (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, others), and regions. The static segment currently dominates, driven by its effectiveness in visual field testing, ease of availability, and technological advancements. Ophthalmic clinics are expected to witness significant growth, fueled by increased adoption of advanced perimeter devices, rising geriatric population, government initiatives for disease prevention, and the availability of novel technologies in these settings.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

Based on product, the static segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the ophthalmic clinics segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

𝑳𝒊𝒔𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔

Carl Zeiss AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Kowabo Company, Ltd.

Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)

Metrovision, Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Optopol Technology Sp. z.o.o., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ophthalmic perimeter market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It covers the details about market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ophthalmic perimeter market growth.

In 2020, North America held the largest market share in the ophthalmic perimeter sector, driven by heightened awareness among the population about the importance of early screening for conditions like cataracts and glaucoma. The region benefited from the widespread availability of advanced ophthalmic devices and services, as well as a skilled medical workforce. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the swiftest growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased government initiatives and investments in research and development for advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices. Additionally, the rising number of medical device companies in emerging economies contributes to the region's growth trajectory.

