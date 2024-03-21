Instant Coffee Market Share Worth $60.7 Billion by 2032 With CAGR of 6.4%

Instant Coffee Market

Global instant coffee market was valued at $32.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $60.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant coffee is coffee powder or soluble coffee made from coffee beans, which enables people to make a cup of instant coffee with just stirring the instant coffee in hot water. The instant coffee is manufactured by the spray-drying and freeze-drying methods. Both methods preserve the quality, aroma, and flavor of the coffee. Some of the advantages of instant coffee are lower shipping weight and volume than coffee beans and a longer shelf life.

Its quick and easy preparation in a short span of time as well as high antioxidant content acts as the key drivers of the instant coffee. Hectic lifestyle and low costs of instant coffee have increased the demand for instant coffee in the market. However, the lack of a fresh coffee feel in instant coffee has restrained the market growth. Instant coffee is high in acrylamide, a chemical compound that has been shown to cause cancer in animals, which has hindered the market growth. A variety of different flavored instant coffee has made its way into the market, which creates new opportunities for the market growth.

The instant coffee market is segmented on the basis of type, packaging, distribution channel, and geography. By packaging the market is segmented into spray-drying and freeze-drying. By packaging the market is classified into jar, pouch, sachet, and others. By distribution channel the market is divided into business-to-business, supermarkets & hypermarkets, independent retailers, departmental stores, and others. By geography it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Nestle S.A, Starbucks Corporation, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Strauss Group Ltd, Matthew Algie & Company Limited, Kraft Foods Inc., Tata Global Beverages, Tchibo Coffee International Ltd, Unilever Plc, and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By TYPE

SPRAY-DRYING

FREEZE-DRYING

By PACKAGING

JAR

POUCH

SACHET

OTHERS

By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS

SUPERMARKETS & HYPERMARKETS

INDEPENDENT RETAILERS

DEPARTMENTAL STORES

OTHERS

