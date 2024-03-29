Corticosteroids Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The corticosteroids market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the corticosteroids market size is predicted to reach $7.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the corticosteroids market is due to respiratory Diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest corticosteroids market share. Major players in the corticosteroids market include McKesson Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co.Inc., Bayer AG, Sumitomo Corporation, Novartis International AG.

Corticosteroids Market Segments

• By Product: Glucocorticoids, Mineralocorticoids

• By Application: Skin Allergies, Rheumatology Indications, Endocrinology, Acute Respiratory Diseases, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global corticosteroids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Corticosteroids therapy refers to a treatment that is given in a variety of ways to stifle the immune system and reduce inflammation. Asthma is one of the disorders they are used to treat allergy symptoms like hay fever, and urticaria (hives). Corticosteroids, sometimes known as steroids, are a kind of anti-inflammatory medication.

