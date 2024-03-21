Submit Release
MPD Makes Two Arrests in October Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of two teenagers for stealing another teenager’s phone and hoodie.

 

On October 24, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., six suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of 20th Street, Northeast, and demanded the victim’s property while acting like they had weapons on them. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s cell phone and hoodie then fled the scene.

 

On March 20, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23175326

