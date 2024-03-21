MPD Makes Two Arrests in October Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of two teenagers for stealing another teenager’s phone and hoodie.

On October 24, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., six suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of 20th Street, Northeast, and demanded the victim’s property while acting like they had weapons on them. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s cell phone and hoodie then fled the scene.

On March 20, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery.

CCN: 23175326