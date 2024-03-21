Submit Release
MPD Arrests Teenager for Robbery

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District arrested a teenager for a robbery after he stole the victim’s shoes.

On February 12, 2024, at approximately 3:25 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1600 block of Irving Street, Northwest, for the report of an assault. The victim was walking at the listed location when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects assaulted the victim while the other suspect took the victim’s shoes. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property.

On March 18, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24022328

###

