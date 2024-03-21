Drummond pushes for state legislation to address illegal immigration crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 20, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond is urging Oklahoma legislators to act quickly this session to pass a measure allowing state law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants. Drummond’s request comes a day after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to halt a similar Texas law being challenged by the Biden Administration.

“Public safety is my paramount concern,” Drummond said. “Oklahoma state, county and local law enforcement know all too well the impact of the nation’s porous border. The Biden Administration has failed to secure our border, leaving us to suffer the consequences. If the federal government won’t do its job, then it is imperative that Oklahoma be allowed to protect our citizens.”

Drummond said the ongoing border crisis may lead the nation’s highest court to set new precedent regarding the enforcement of immigration laws.

“The Biden Administration’s refusal to enforce the laws enacted by Congress threatens public safety in Oklahoma and throughout the country,” said Drummond. “The Supreme Court may well be poised to set new precedent allowing state law enforcement to act. If and when that day comes, I want Oklahoma to be prepared with a robust law that empowers local law enforcement.”

While the Supreme Court’s action is a positive development, the Biden Administration continues to fight all efforts to secure the border and enforce immigration laws. Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Texas’ law, Senate Bill. 4, to proceed, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit again blocked enforcement and scheduled oral arguments for today.

Drummond has been a consistent advocate for securing the border. He has shared how illegal immigrants, particularly Chinese and Mexican nationals, have fueled Oklahoma’s illicit marijuana grow operations.

Passed last year, SB 4 allows Texas law enforcement to arrest and deport migrants who enter the state illegally from Mexico.