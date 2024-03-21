Traction Motor Market is Estimated Drive the Industry Growth Across World in Coming Year 2027

Traction Motor Market

Traction motors are a form of electric motors that are used for propulsion of vehicles.

Inclusion of traction motors in railway engines, lesser emissions, and minimal costs related to manufacturing and maintenance drive the growth of the global traction motor market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Application (Railways, Electric Vehicle and Industrial Vehicles), Type (DC Traction Motor, AC Traction Motor and Synchronous Motor) and Power Rating (Less than 200 kW, 200-400 kW and More than 400 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟎.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟎.𝟎𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟕%. 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟑.𝟕𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟎.𝟖𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟑%.

The usage of traction motors in vehicles has several advantages such as they are clean and are easy to handle as compared to traditional motors, are easy to control as well as have high efficiency and low maintenance and running cost. Also, AC traction motors have become the first choice of manufacturers due to the factor that they have adhesion level up to 100% as compared to other motors. Also, the wider usage of AC traction motor is governed by the factors such as higher reliability and reduced maintenance requirements, which leads to the growth of the global market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐀𝐁𝐁, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐖𝐚𝐛𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢, 𝐋𝐭𝐝, Š𝐊𝐎𝐃𝐀 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐓𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐑𝐑𝐂, 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐌 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘 (𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲)

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Incorporation of traction motors in railway engines, lower emission rate, and low manufacturing and maintenance cost drive the growth of the global traction motor market. On the other hand, rise in price of materials used for production and high investment cost curb the growth to some extent. However, increase in research and development activities is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Based on power rating, the less than 200kW segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global traction motor market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027, owing to its huge application in electric and light rail vehicles. The 200-400kW segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the study period. This is attributed to their high performance capability in all given conditions.

By application, the market is categorized into railways, electric vehicles and industrial vehicles. The railways accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the higher adoption in railways to offer a better and cleaner propulsion. However, the electric vehicle segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of emission free vehicles, thus leading to the growth of the global traction motor market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, generated the major share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global traction motor market, owing to wider application of traction motors in different vehicles running across the province. At the same time, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to development of railway network and transportation industry in the regions across Latin America and Africa.

Based on type, the AC traction motor segment accounted for nearly half of the global traction motor market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period. This is because AC traction motors offer variable operating frequencies and convert the alternator output into direct current.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the electric vehicle segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on power rating, the less than 200 kW segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of type, the AC traction motor segment is projected to lead the global traction motor market owing to higher CAGR as compared to other motors.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR owing to the increased investments carried out across different LAMEA countries.

