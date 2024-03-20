RSIPF attends Commissioning Service at Wesley United Church ahead of NGE24

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) participated in a commissioning service held at Wesley United Church today (20 March 2024) for the upcoming joint Election on 17 April 2024.

The service served as a moment of reflection and dedication as officers prepared to undertake their responsibilities during the upcoming country’s major event National General Election 2024 (NGE24).

The commissioning service provided a spiritual foundation for the officers who will be involved in ensuring peace, law and order is maintained during the NGE24.

During the service, Reverend Kendrick Kasa delivered a meaningful sermon emphasizing the importance of upholding justice and fairness in policing duties to ensure peaceful NGE24 is carried out in our beloved Nation Solomon Islands.

RSIPF and CSSI officers who will be involved during the NGE24 were commissioned and entrusted with the responsibility ahead of the NGE24 as they pledged to uphold the integrity and professionalism when discharging duties.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Mostyn Mangau acknowledged Wesley United Church for hosting the commissioning service and the commitment of the RSIPF to ensure a safe, fair and secure environment for the upcoming elections.

Commissioner Mangau emphasized, “Police will safeguard the democratic rights of the citizens of the Solomon Islands and maintain peace and order throughout the electoral period.”

END////

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers during the commissioning service at Wesley United Church

CSSI and RSIPF officers during the commissioning service

Police partners participate in the commissioning service

Police recruit at the commissioning service

RAPPP members during the commissioning service

Reverend Kendrick Kasa giving sermon during the Commissioning service

RSIPF Commissioner give his closing remarks his remarks at the commissioning

Some of the Australian Defense Force(ADF) participate in the commissioning service