Siro CHS and Siota PSS benefit from education partners’ school infrastructure projects.

Siro Community High School and Siota Provincial Secondary School students in Central Province will now be accommodated in a safe, secure and clean environment thanks to the Australian and New Zealand governments in partnership with the Solomon Islands government.

Both schools received their two-story dormitories that will accommodate 60 female students and 118 male students plus ablution blocks on 19 and 20 March respectively.

The project was funded by the Australian and New Zealand governments in partnership with Solomon Islands Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD).

Officiating at the handover of the school infrastructures are Australia High Commissioner His Excellency Rod Hilton, New Zealand High Commission Political and Economic Advisor Nelson Kere, Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development Deputy Secretary Cooperate Services Coldrine Kolae and Provincial Premier Polycap Galaigu.

Speaking at the handing over of the school infrastructures at Siro CHS and Siota PSS, Deputy Secretary Coldrine Kolae said the completion of the school infrastructures is a manifestation of the strong partnership between the three governments towards improving access and quality of education.

He said providing a proper learning environment and developing Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities for schools is one of the criteria for a school to be registered as a training institution.

“In our new Education Act, WASH facilities must develop and be accessible to all. That is in order for a school to be registered as required in our Education law,” he said.

Australia High Commissioner Rod Hilton and Zealand High Commission Political and Economic Advisor Nelson Kere also emphasised the importance of investing in the future of students in the country. They expressed the partnership to work with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development to achieve its reform agenda on Access Policy.

They expressed that by providing friendly and safe accommodation for female and male students we are not only investing in their academic pursuits, but also helping to empower them to achieve their full potential.

The Central Islands Province care-taker Premier acknowledged the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development for choosing the two schools for such infrastructure at SIRO CHS and Siota PSS. He calls on the School Board, Teachers, and Students to look after the infrastructure and make good use.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kolae acknowledges donor partners, especially the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) for their continuous support to the education sector.

ENDS////

Siro Community High School students singing the national anthem of the country.

Siro CHS students celebrating the official handover of their girls’ dormitory and ablution block.

Australia High Commissioner His Excellency Rod Hilton garlanded by Siota Provincial Secondary School student on arrival.

MEHRD Deputy Secretary Cooperate Services Coldrine Kolae garlanded on arrival at Siota Provincial Secondary School.

Siota Provincial Secondary School students and official guests celebrate with three happy cheers.