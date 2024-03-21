Insights into the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market: Expected to Reach $1,495.65 Billion

IoT in Manufacturing Market Size

Advancements in technologies including smart sensors and virtual & augmented reality have boosted the growth of the global IoT in manufacturing market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “IoT in Manufacturing Market by Component, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global IoT in manufacturing market size was valued at $198.25 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,495.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing provides various software and services that enable manufacturing companies to provide IoT-based solutions such as predictive maintenance, supply chain management, and quality management. Furthermore, introduction to connected operational intelligence and real-time asset monitoring assists manufacturers to boost the manufacturing process.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 205 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2483

The key factor that drives the growth of the IoT in manufacturing market includes advancements in technologies such as smart sensors and virtual & augmented reality as well as low operational cost. In addition, rise in demand for real-time asset monitoring positively impacts the growth of the market. However, inadequate IT infrastructure is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, introduction to connected operational intelligence and surge in adoption of cloud-based deployment model are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the IoT in manufacturing market forecast.

On the basis of components, the software segment dominated the overall IoT in manufacturing market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of IoT in manufacturing among enterprises to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage over their competitors. In addition, it helps them to make quick & informed decisions through the analysis of the business data, which drives the growth of the market. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth, as these services ensure effective functioning of software throughout the process. The adoption of these services speeds up software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimizes the deployment cot & risks, which further fuel the growth of the market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2483

By application, the cognitive process and operations management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period, as it helps manufacturers identify defects during production. However, the predictive maintenance segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global IoT in manufacturing market, as it helps in optimizing resource management by sending technicians with right parts.

Region-wise, the IoT in the manufacturing industry was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of manufacturing drive heavy investment in IoT in manufacturing market size in U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with ongoing development in the services sector, which drives business enterprises to invest heavily in IoT in manufacturing to sustain growth and improve productivity.

The service segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, as services speeds up software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimizes the deployment cot & risks. In addition, services ensure effective functioning of software throughout the process, which fuel the growth of the market.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/IoT-in-manufacturing-market/purchase-options

Major market players:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• PTC Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• SAP SE

• Software AG

• Texas Instruments

• Zebra Technologies

Impact of Covid-19:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced market growth, with projections indicating continued expansion.

• Increased investment in advanced technologies such as cloud computing, big data, AI, and machine learning is a key driver.

• Growing adoption of cloud-based software by manufacturing firms worldwide is contributing to market growth.

• Businesses and governments are seeking cost-effective solutions to enhance productivity, driving interest in cloud-based options.

• Governments' focus on smart city projects in developing economies presents significant market expansion opportunities.

• Business analytics usage in smart cities is rising, supporting real-time operational control and decision-making.

• Demand for IoT technologies is increasing due to the rise in natural calamities globally.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2483

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. IoT Device Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter