2024 French Design Awards Announces the Winning Designs of its Inaugural Season

The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially unveils the outstanding achievements of all winning entries in Season 1 of the 2024 French Design Awards.

In its debut season, the French Design Awards have achieved remarkable success, marking a significant milestone in the design industry.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

PARIS , PR, FRANCE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially unveils the outstanding achievements of all the winning entries in Season 1 of the 2024 French Design Awards. Open to global designers, the award celebrates its first remarkable season, showcasing the creative genius in interior, architectural, product and packaging design. By bringing together diverse talents from across the globe, the French Design Awards illuminates the power of design to shape the world, and the universal impact of innovative design.

In Season 1, the award has seen an exceptional level of global engagement, with over 1,000 entries from more than 30 countries, including the United States, Japan, Italy, China, Australia, and Poland, among others. This impressive turnout not only emphasises the award’s international appeal but also showcases the cultural depth inherent in the global design community.

2024 Featured Winners of Design Excellence

In a gathering of the world's most innovative and extraordinary designs, the French Design Awards is proud to have recognised winning names that redefined the benchmarks of excellence, including HZS Design Holding Company Limited, Shenzhen Tigerpan Design Co., Ltd, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., JOAQUIN HOMS STUDIO, CLV.DESIGN, UT DESIGN, COSQUARE STUDIO and numerous others, each contributing to the evolving narrative and positioning themselves on a global stage of design excellence.

Visit the French Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of international designers and their winning works here: https://frenchdesignawards.com/.

"It is a privilege for us to extend recognition to global designers through the French Design Awards, a united community that amplifies their profound influence across the design industry," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He added, "I am deeply inspired by the significant impact the design industry has made in evolving creative expressions, and I am immensely proud that the award has received support from outstanding jurors, transforming this competition into a celebrated reality, shining a spotlight on the most innovative and impactful designs from around the world."

Grand Jury Panel

To uphold the highest standards of excellence, IAA has sincerely invited a group of professional jurors from the design industry, which includes figures such as Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Jeremy Smith (New Zealand), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Ralph Christian Bremenkamp (Germany), Daisuke Nagatomo (Japan), Wang Zhike (China)，Li Xiaoshui (China), and many others. Their expertise has played a crucial role in honouring the most outstanding designs presented in this year's awards, those that make significant contributions to the world of design.

"In its debut season, the French Design Awards have achieved remarkable success, marking a significant milestone in the design industry,” Thomas proclaimed. “This success is proof that the winners' extraordinary adaptability and dedication to their craft have led them on a journey of distinction, spreading the statement that they are the ones to lay down the foundation for future innovations in design.”

The French Design Awards is now accepting submissions for its official second season of 2024, with the Early Bird deadline set for 16 April 2024, with the complete results announced on 12 September 2024, showcasing a new wave of design excellence and innovation. Participants from all around the world are encouraged to submit their entries, becoming part of a prestigious platform that celebrates and honours excellence in design.

About French Design Awards

The French Design Awards is an international design competition that honours and acknowledges the zenith of creative genius in interior, architectural, product and packaging design. This prestigious award recognises and celebrates architects, interior, product and packaging designers who are not only shaping the environment, but also reimagining how design is perceived, inhabited, and its interaction with spaces.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.