Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Leads A Chinese Observer Delegation to Russia to Observe the Russian Presidential Election

At the invitation of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui led a Chinese observer delegation to observe the eighth Russian presidential election in Russia from March 15 to 18, 2024, and issued a Statement on the Observation by the Chinese Observer Delegation to the Russian Presidential Election. During the visit, Special Representative Li Hui met with Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation PAMFILOVA Ella Aleksandrovna, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko Andrey Yurevich, respectively, and the two sides had an exchange of views on the Russian presidential election, China-Russia relations and issues of mutual interest and concern.