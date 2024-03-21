Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,195 in the last 365 days.

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Leads A Chinese Observer Delegation to Russia to Observe the Russian Presidential Election

At the invitation of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui led a Chinese observer delegation to observe the eighth Russian presidential election in Russia from March 15 to 18, 2024, and issued a Statement on the Observation by the Chinese Observer Delegation to the Russian Presidential Election. During the visit, Special Representative Li Hui met with Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation PAMFILOVA Ella Aleksandrovna, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko Andrey Yurevich, respectively, and the two sides had an exchange of views on the Russian presidential election, China-Russia relations and issues of mutual interest and concern.

You just read:

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Leads A Chinese Observer Delegation to Russia to Observe the Russian Presidential Election

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more