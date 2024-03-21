PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2024 Challenges hound DepEd's procurement of textbooks; Gatchalian seeks inquiry Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking an inquiry that will assess the Department of Education's (DepEd) procurement of textbooks and other learning materials. Gatchalian filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 972 following the findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) in its Year One report, which revealed that since the K to 12 curriculum's introduction in 2013, the DepEd only managed to procure 27 textbook titles out of the 90 required for Grades 1 to 10. The EDCOM also found that only learners in Grades 5 and 6 have complete sets of textbooks for all subjects. During the EDCOM II consultation with the DepEd, the National Book Development Board and groups of private textbook publishers identified several procurement issues such as insufficient development time and a prolonged review process. Other issues include high participation costs and pricing issues. The EDCOM report also flagged the low utilization of the budget allocated for textbooks and other instructional materials. Between 2018 and 2022, more than P12.6 billion was allocated for textbooks and other instructional materials. However, only 35.3% (P4.47 billion) of this allocation was obligated and only 7.5% (P951.9 million) was disbursed. Based on the results of the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics 2019 (SEA-PLM 2019), eight in 100 Grade 5 Filipino learners shared their language and mathematics textbooks with more than two students. Furthermore, results of the SEA-PLM 2019 revealed that compared to those who have their textbooks, learners who shared their textbooks scored five points lower in Mathematics and Writing, and six points lower in Reading. "Sa gitna ng pagsisikap nating iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon ng ating bansa, mahalagang tiyakin natin ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na aklat para sa bawat mag-aaral. Napapanahong masuri natin kung paano matutugunan ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng ating sistema ng edukasyon pagdating sa kakulangan ng mga aklat," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Ahead of the expected rollout of the MATATAG curriculum starting School Year 2024-2025, the DepEd has committed to deliver 80% of textbooks for Grades 1, 4, and 7 by July 2024. Mga isyu sa pagbili ng mga textbook ipasusuri ni Gatchalian Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng resolusyon upang masuri nang husto ang pagbili o procurement ng Department of Education (DepEd) ng mga textbook at iba pang learning materials. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 972 kasunod ng paglabas ng Year One report ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II). Lumabas kasi sa naturang ulat na simula noong ipatupad ang K to 12 curriculum noong 2013, 27 lamang ang nabili ng DepEd na mga textbook titles mula sa 90 na kinakailangan para sa Grade 1 hanggang 10. Lumabas din sa pag-aaral ng komisyon na mga mag-aaral lamang sa Grade 5 at 6 ang mga may kumpletong textbook para sa lahat ng subject. Sa isang konsultasyon ng EDCOM II kasama ang DepEd, tinukoy ng National Book Development Board, at mga grupo ng private textbook publishers ang ilang mga isyu sa procurement tulad ng maikling panahon para sa paglikha ng mga mismong aklat at ang mahabang proseso ng pag-review. Tinalakay rin ang mga mataas na participation cost at ilang mga isyu sa presyo. Pinuna rin ng EDCOM na hindi nagamit nang husto ang pondong inilaan para sa mga textbook at instructional materials. Mula 2018 hanggang 2022, mahigit P12.6 bilyon ang nilaan para sa mga textbook at iba pang instructional materials, ngunit 35.3% lamang (P4.47 bilyon) dito ang na-obligate at 7.5% (P951.9 milyon) lamang ang na-disburse. Batay sa naging resulta ng Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics 2019 (SEA-PLM 2019), 8 sa 100 na mga mag-aaral na Grade 5 sa bansa ang nagbahagi sa ibang mag-aaral ng kanilang language at mathematics textbooks sa mahigit dalawang mag-aaral. Kung ihahambing sa mga mag-aaral na may textbook, mas mababa ng limang puntos ang marka sa Mathematics at Writing at mas mababa ng anim na puntos naman sa Reading ang marka ng mga mag-aaral na walang sariling textbook. "Sa gitna ng pagsisikap nating iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon ng ating bansa, mahalagang tiyakin natin ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na aklat para sa bawat mag-aaral. Napapanahong masuri natin kung paano matutugunan ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng ating sistema ng edukasyon pagdating sa kakulangan ng mga aklat," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Sa gitna ng inaasahang rollout ng MATATAG curriculum simula School Year 2024-2025, tiniyak ng DepEd na maidedeliver ang 80% ng mga textbook para sa mga mag-aaral ng Grade 1, 4 at, 7 sa Hulyo 2024.