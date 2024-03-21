PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2024 Transcript of Senator Pia S. Cayetano's final pitch for PH's bid to host the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2025

The tournament, featuring the world's top 32 teams, will be held on Sept. 12 -28, 2025 It is an honor to be here today at the final stage of our bid to host the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. We come here with years of preparation for this momentous event. We started with the 2019 SEA Games hosting. My brother, Alan, who is also now a senator, was then Minister of Foreign Affairs and was the one who pushed for our most watched and largest ever SEA Games, with 56 sports and 529 events. The team that ran the successful event is the very same team with us today, led by none other than Mr. Ramon Suzara. Just last year, we hosted the 2023 FIBA World Cup where the Philippines tallied a record-breaking crowd of 38,115 fans during the opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena, beating the previous record of 32,616 in 1994 World Cup in Canada. The hosting of these two major events were also under the leadership of Mr. Suzara and these, among other valuable events, have allowed us to showcase to the world our Filipino brand of hospitality. My being here today is a personal story. I am a former member of the Philippine National Volleyball Team. My youngest brother, Lino, and I were both varsity players of our alma mater, the University of the Philippines, along with Mr. Ramon Suzara, too, of course, who's much older than me. But anyway, the same younger brother, Lino, married a volleyball player from the other school, Fille, who has been playing in the commercial league for years and also plays beach volleyball. I am actually here today representing my brother, Alan, the Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation. He was part of this journey because when I was playing volleyball as a university student, my father insisted that all my brothers tag along and watch. So he has already been prepared for a world of volleyball in a supporting role. So, today, I also represent the Philippine Senate who, from the very beginning of this journey, through our Senate President, Miguel Zubiri, and the Chairman of our Committee on Finance, Senator Sonny Angara, have thrown-in their full support. And as you all know, the Department of Tourism, through our Secretary Christina Frasco, is also very supportive and fully on board. Also present with us is Philippine Ambassador to Switzerland, my good friend, Ambassador Bernard. So the whole Philippines is here today. I've thought about whether all these personal stories and connections should be part of this occasion and my narration. But then I realized that in the Philippines, everything is personal. And when we host the World Cup, it will be a personal experience for everyone who attends. The Filipino fans will make sure that the players and the entire delegation feel welcome, as you have seen in our previous hostings. I look forward to the stories we will get to share. These are stories that are awaiting to be told. Thank you for allowing us to be part of this journey. Our country is a volleyball loving and playing country. And it is with great pleasure that we welcome FIVB and the entire volleyball world to the Philippines, should we be awarded with this opportunity. Thank you to everyone. ****** Link of the speech: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=Nif5oz&v=960590725542518 FIVB Statement pn PH hosting: https://en.volleyballworld.com/news/philippines-locks-in-hosting-rights-for-men-s-world-championship-2025