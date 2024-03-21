Quad Education Group Launches Cutting-Edge Merit-Based Scholarship Directory for Undergraduate Applicants
A merit-based scholarship directory is an indispensable resource for turning students’ dreams of attending their top-choice university into reality while simplifying scholarship scouting.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quad Education Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Merit-Based Scholarship Directory Tool for higher education aspirants. Merit-based scholarships are financial awards for college that are granted based on a student's individual accomplishments rather than financial necessity. These scholarships reward excellence in academic performance, athletic prowess, artistic ability, leadership, and extracurricular involvement. Such scholarships can open a floodgate of opportunities for aspiring undergraduate students.
— Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education Group
The directory’s key advantage is its ability to provide a user-friendly platform where students can effortlessly search and filter scholarships based on specific criteria, such as award amount, minimum GPA requirements, and scholarship type, including full-ride options.
In terms of what qualifies as academic merit, a good GPA for merit-based scholarships typically falls between 3.0 and 3.5. However, more competitive scholarships may require a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0. Other grounds for such scholarships include athletic excellence, extracurricular talent, leadership skills, and so on.
Students should also note that merit scholarships require annual renewal to ensure continued funding. Failure to meet renewal standards can result in the loss of scholarship funding.
“At Quad Education Group, we want to ensure we equip our students with the tools they will need to succeed in their undergraduate academic experience. A meticulously researched merit-based scholarship directory is an indispensable resource for turning students’ dreams of attending their top-choice university into reality while simplifying the scholarship scouting process,” said Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education Group.
Students can explore Quad Education's Merit-Based Scholarship Directory for free on their website. Quad Education Group also assists undergraduate aspirants in their end-to-end college application journey through its team of highly qualified consultants and near-perfect acceptance rates.
About Quad Education Group:
Quad Education Group is a leading undergraduate admissions consulting company dedicated to fulfilling students’ dream school journeys by helping them craft exceptional essays, ace interviews, and perfect their applications to give them an edge in the admissions process. Quad’s college admissions counselors are experts in their domains and have reviewed a combined total of over 211,000 applications.
For media inquiries contact:
Nadine Evans
Quad Education
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube