Integrated Pest Management Market is projected to reach US$192.414 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 6.56%
The integrated pest management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% from US$123.317 billion in 2022 to US$192.414 billion by 2029.
The integrated pest management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% from US$123.317 billion in 2022 to US$192.414 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the integrated pest management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$192.414 billion by 2029.
The market for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) includes a variety of goods and services targeted at long-term pest management solutions. Among other things, it consists of genetically engineered crops, pheromones, traps, and biopesticides. The industry is expanding as a result of growing environmental concerns, stronger laws governing chemical pesticides, and a rise in the use of organic farming methods. The innovation present in the IPM market stems from companies allocating resources towards research and development aimed at producing ecologically sustainable and efficacious pest management solutions. In addition, the market is impacted by variables including the globalization of commerce, the changing demographics of pests, and customer preferences for safer and more environmentally friendly farming methods.
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a sustainable method of controlling pests that integrates physical, chemical, cultural, and biological elements in an integrated way. Its goal is to reduce hazards to the economy, health, and environment by using a variety of tactics designed to address particular pest problems. This entails encouraging naturally occurring predators, utilizing resistant crop varieties, rotating crops, setting up traps, and sparingly utilizing pesticides—only when essential and sparingly applied. IPM places a strong emphasis on threshold-based monitoring and decision-making, prevention over suppression, and the development of long-term, economically, environmentally, and ecologically sound pest control strategies.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in order to mitigate the consequences of occurrences and help prevent them, September 2023 marked the beginning of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) programme, which is powered by NTT DATA, a leading global provider of digital business and IT services. Together with Voluntary Initiative (VI), ADAS, NFU, and SRUC, a free IPM Planning Tool has been created to assist farmers in creating crop-specific IPM management strategies.
Based on pest type, it is segmented into weeds, invertebrates, pathogens, and vertebrates, the market for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is expected to see growth in the pathogen category. There is a rising need for practical and long-lasting ways to control plant infections as worries about how crop diseases affect food security and agricultural output grow. To slow the development of plant diseases, integrated pest management (IPM) employs a comprehensive strategy that combines cultural techniques, biological control agents, resistant crop types, and targeted pesticide use. Additionally, the creation of innovative tactics to fight infections is being fueled by developments in genetic engineering and biotechnology, which is further propelling the expansion of this market segment within IPM.
Based on control methods for integrated pest management market is segmented into biological control, chemical control, cultural control, mechanical & physical controls, and others control method. In the coming years, the segment of Biological Control methods is poised for significant growth in pest management strategies. This growth is primarily driven by increasing concerns over the environmental impact of chemical pesticides and a growing preference for sustainable agricultural practices. Biological control methods involve using natural predators, parasites, or pathogens to regulate pest populations, offering effective and environmentally friendly alternatives to chemical pesticides. With advancements in biotechnology and a greater understanding of ecological systems, the adoption of biological control methods is expected to expand rapidly, particularly in regions where there's a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.
Based on application, the market is segmented into agriculture, commercial buildings, industrial, residential, and Others. it is projected that the use of pest management systems would increase significantly in the agriculture sector. The desire to increase agricultural output sustainably, the growing global population, and the growing demand for food production are some of the drivers driving this expansion. There is an increasing focus on using integrated pest management (IPM) strategies to lessen dependency on chemical pesticides and promote ecologically benign approaches, as agriculture continues to be a crucial industry for economic development and food security. The use of integrated pest management (IPM) solutions in agriculture is anticipated to grow quickly as a result of technological improvements and growing public awareness of sustainable agricultural methods. This will help to address pest-related issues while maintaining food safety and environmental conservation.
Based on geography The integrated pest management (IPM) market in the Asia Pacific area is expanding significantly as a result of several factors. The need for IPM solutions is being driven by rapid urbanization, expansion of agricultural operations, and growing consciousness about environmental sustainability. The market is further stimulated by government measures that support sustainable agriculture and discourage the use of toxic pesticides. The development of cutting-edge technologies and the uptake of contemporary farming methods further support the growth of the IPM industry in the Asia Pacific region. The region offers tremendous opportunities for IPM providers to address pest control concerns while guaranteeing environmental protection and food security because of its vast population and expanding food demand.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the integrated pest management market that have been covered are BASF SE, Rollins Inc., SGS S.A., Advanced IPM, Ecolab Inc., Rentokil Initial plc, Bayer Crop Science LP, Suterra LLC (The Wonderful Company), Dodson Pest Control, Massey Services.
The market analytics report segments the integrated pest management market on the following basis:
• BY PEST TYPE
o Weeds
o Invertebrates
o Pathogens
o Vertebrates
• BY CONTROL METHOD
o Biological Control
o Chemical Control
o Cultural Controls
o Mechanical & Physical Controls
o Other Control Methods
• BY APPLICATION
o Agriculture
o Commercial buildings
o Industrial
o Residential
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• BASF SE
• Rollins Inc.
• SGS S.A.
• Advanced IPM
• Ecolab Inc.
• Rentokil Initial plc
• Bayer Crop Science LP
• Suterra LLC (The Wonderful Company)
• Dodson Pest Control
• Massey Services
