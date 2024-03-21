Burns Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), States DelveInsight

Burns Market

DelveInsight’s Burns Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Burns Market Report:

The Burns market size was valued approximately USD 1,540 Million 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2021, total incident population of burn injuries that required medical treatment in seven major markets were reported to be 1,864,208

The estimates suggest the United States had highest incident population of burn injuries that required medical treatment with 661,900 cases in2021

In 2021, the severity-specific incident cases were 144,294; 386,550; 19,857; and 111,199 for first-degree, second-degree, third-degree, and unspecified, respectively in the United States

Key Burns Companies: Skingenix, RenovaCare, CUTISS AG, Argle Therapeutics, Medline Industries, Amryt Pharma, MediWound Ltd, MediWound Ltd, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kuros Biosurgery AG, Bayer, and others

Key Burns Therapies: MW-III, CellMist System, EHSG-KF (denovoSkin), AGLE-102, PluroGel, Oleogel-S10, DGD, NexoBrid, Caldolor, linezolid, I-020502, Ciprofloxacin (BAYO9867), and others

The Burns epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in the 7MM males contributes to higher incident cases as compared to females

The Burns market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Burns pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Burns market dynamics.

Burns Overview

Burn injuries, often underestimated, carry significant risks to health and life. Particularly severe burns trigger complex immune and inflammatory reactions, metabolic shifts, and distributive shock, posing significant management challenges and increasing the risk of multiple organ failure. It's crucial to note that these injuries not only impact physical health but also profoundly affect the mental well-being and overall quality of life of the affected individuals.

Burns Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.



Burns Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Burns market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Burns

Prevalent Cases of Burns by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Burns

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Burns

Burns Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Burns market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Burns market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Burns Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Burns Therapies and Key Companies

MW-III: Skingenix

CellMist System: RenovaCare

EHSG-KF (denovoSkin): CUTISS AG

AGLE-102: Argle Therapeutics

PluroGel: Medline Industries

Oleogel-S10: Amryt Pharma

DGD: MediWound Ltd

NexoBrid: MediWound Ltd

Caldolor: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

linezolid: Pfizer

I-020502: Kuros Biosurgery AG

Ciprofloxacin (BAYO9867): Bayer

Burns Market Drivers

Ongoing researches to develop treatment for severely burned patients Abundance of approved therapies

Rising incidence

Advancements in burn care treatments and products

Burns Market Barriers

Complications associated with available therapies

Lack of cost effective treatment

Lack of robust clinical pipeline

Limited awareness on burn care

Scope of the Burns Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Burns Therapeutic Assessment: Burns current marketed and Burns emerging therapies

Burns Market Dynamics: Burns market drivers and Burns market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Burns Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Burns Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Burns Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Burns

3. SWOT analysis of Burns

4. Burns Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Burns Market Overview at a Glance

6. Burns Disease Background and Overview

7. Burns Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Burns

9. Burns Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Burns Unmet Needs

11. Burns Emerging Therapies

12. Burns Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Burns Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Burns Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Burns Market Drivers

16. Burns Market Barriers

17. Burns Appendix

18. Burns Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

