Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 1437

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - not apply to any person required to secure a hunting license who

attempts to hunt on private land without obtaining written

permission of the landowner, an agent of the landowner or a

lessee.

(c) Lawful hunting.-- It shall be lawful for a person to hunt

for any furbearer or game on Sunday on and after the publication

of the final regulation under subsection (a).

Section 3. Section SECTIONS 2314(A), (B) AND (C) AND 2315(a)

of Title 34 is ARE amended to read:

§ 2314. TRESPASS ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WHILE HUNTING.

(A) GENERAL RULE.--A PERSON, WHILE ENGAGED IN HUNTING OR

FURTAKING, COMMITS AN OFFENSE IF, KNOWING THAT THE PERSON IS NOT

LICENSED OR PRIVILEGED TO DO SO, THE PERSON:

(1) ENTERS OR REMAINS ON ANY LAND OF ANOTHER WITHOUT

AUTHORIZATION TO DO SO, WHEN THE LAND IS POSTED IN A MANNER

PRESCRIBED BY LAW OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO COME TO THE

PERSON'S ATTENTION [OR IS FENCED OR ENCLOSED IN A MANNER

MANIFESTLY DESIGNED TO EXCLUDE TRESPASSERS; OR];

(2) ENTERS OR REMAINS ON ANY LAND OF ANOTHER WITHOUT

AUTHORIZATION AND DEFIES AN ORDER NOT TO ENTER OR TO LEAVE

THAT HAS BEEN PERSONALLY COMMUNICATED TO THE PERSON BY THE

OWNER OF THE LAND OR OTHER AUTHORIZED PERSON[.];

(3) ENTERS OR REMAINS ON ANY LAND OF ANOTHER WITHOUT

AUTHORIZATION TO DO SO, WHEN THE LAND IS FENCED OR ENCLOSED

IN A MANNER MANIFESTLY DESIGNED TO EXCLUDE TRESPASSERS; OR

(4) SUBJECT TO SUBSECTION (B), ENTERS OR REMAINS ON ANY

LAND OF ANOTHER WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION TO DO SO WHEN NOTICE

AGAINST TRESPASS IS GIVEN BY THE PLACEMENT OF IDENTIFYING

PURPLE PAINT MARKS ON TREES OR POSTS ON THE PROPERTY, WHICH

ARE:

