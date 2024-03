Senate Bill 1087 Printer's Number 1438

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - 24 HOURS, REPORT, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, THE KILLING TO AN

OFFICER OF THE COMMISSION. THE REPORT SHALL SET FORTH THE DATE,

TIME AND PLACE OF THE KILLING, THE NUMBER OF SPECIES KILLED

[AND], THE SEX OF THE SPECIES[.] AND THE LOCATION OF EACH

CARCASS. THE COMMISSION SHALL ESTABLISH A SELF-REPORTING SYSTEM

THAT ALLOWS A PERSON ASSIGNED TO REMOVE DEER FOR CROP DAMAGE

PURPOSES TO REPORT EACH HARVEST TO AN OFFICER OF THE COMMISSION

VIA A TOLL-FREE TELEPHONE NUMBER, ONLINE APPLICATION OR PUBLICLY

ACCESSIBLE INTERNET WEBSITE.

§ 2125. SURRENDER OF CARCASS [TO COMMISSION OFFICER].

EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE PROVIDED IN THIS SUBCHAPTER, THE ENTIRE

CARCASS, INCLUDING THE HEAD AND HIDE[,] OF ALL BIG GAME ANIMALS

AND THE ENTIRE CARCASS OF ANY OTHER GAME OR WILDLIFE, OTHER THAN

RACCOONS, LESS ENTRAILS, SHALL BE MADE AVAILABLE, UNLESS

OTHERWISE DIRECTED BY AN OFFICER OF THE COMMISSION, INTACT[,

LESS ENTRAILS,] TO ANY COMMISSION OFFICER CALLING FOR THEM[.] OR

DELIVERED TO A PROCESSOR FOR FINAL DISPOSITION. AS USED IN THIS

SECTION, THE TERM "PROCESSOR" MEANS A LOCATION SPECIFIED BY THE

COMMISSION THAT IS WILLING TO ACCEPT DONATIONS OF ANIMALS TAKEN

UNDER THIS CHAPTER.

§ 2314. Trespass on private property while hunting.

(a) General rule.--A person, while engaged in hunting or

furtaking, commits an offense if, knowing that the person is not

licensed or privileged to do so, the person or a dog used by the

person for hunting or furtaking:

(1) enters or remains on any land of another without

authorization to do so, when the land is posted in a manner

prescribed by law or reasonably likely to come to the

person's attention [or is fenced or enclosed in a manner

manifestly designed to exclude trespassers; or];

