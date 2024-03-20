Senate Bill 659 Printer's Number 1439
PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 706
PRINTER'S NO. 1439
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
659
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, ROTHMAN, CULVER AND A. WILLIAMS,
MAY 3, 2023
SENATOR HUTCHINSON, FINANCE, AS AMENDED, MARCH 20, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
definitions, providing for elective tax imposed at pass-
through entity level and further providing for taxability of
partners and for income of a Pennsylvania S corporation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 301(w) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
Section 301. Definitions.--Any reference in this article to
the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 shall mean the Internal
Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 1 et seq.),
as amended to January 1, 1997, unless the reference contains the
phrase "as amended" and refers to no other date, in which case
