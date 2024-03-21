Bronchiectasis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight

Bronchiectasis Market

DelveInsight’s Bronchiectasis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the key facts of the Bronchiectasis Market Report:

The Bronchiectasis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The United States holds the most substantial market share for Bronchiectasis compared to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan within the 7MM countries.

According to research conducted by Caliendo et al. (2022), an estimated 350,000 to 500,000 adults in the United States are affected by bronchiectasis. The general prevalence of bronchiectasis stands at around 139 per 100,000 adults aged 18 years or older, with a tendency to be higher among women (180) compared to men (95 per 100,000).

The incidence of bronchiectasis shows a significant rise with advancing age, starting from 7 per 100,000 individuals aged 18 to 34 years and escalating to 812 per 100,000 individuals aged 75 years and above.

Key Bronchiectasis Companies: Insmed/AstraZeneca, Zambon, Novartis, WGEKHALEEL, Innovative Medicines Initiative, and others

Key Bronchiectasis Therapies: Brensocatib, CMS I-neb, QBW251, bi-level ventillation, Active drug, and others

The Bronchiectasis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that cases of bronchiectasis are more common in women than men

The Bronchiectasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bronchiectasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bronchiectasis market dynamics.

Bronchiectasis Overview

Bronchiectasis is a chronic condition characterized by the abnormal widening and inflammation of the bronchial tubes (airways) in the lungs. This results in a buildup of mucus, which makes it difficult to clear the airways effectively. Over time, this can lead to recurrent lung infections and further damage to the airways.

To Know in detail about the Bronchiectasis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Bronchiectasis Market Forecast



Bronchiectasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bronchiectasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Bronchiectasis

Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Bronchiectasis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Bronchiectasis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Bronchiectasis epidemiology trends @ Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Forecast

Bronchiectasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bronchiectasis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bronchiectasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bronchiectasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bronchiectasis Therapies and Key Companies

Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca

CMS I-neb: Zambon

QBW251: Novartis

bi-level ventillation: WGEKHALEEL

Active drug: Innovative Medicines Initiative

Scope of the Bronchiectasis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Bronchiectasis Companies: Insmed/AstraZeneca, Zambon, Novartis, WGEKHALEEL, Innovative Medicines Initiative, and others

Key Bronchiectasis Therapies: Brensocatib, CMS I-neb, QBW251, bi-level ventillation, Active drug, and others

Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchiectasis current marketed and Bronchiectasis emerging therapies

Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics: Bronchiectasis market drivers and Bronchiectasis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Bronchiectasis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Bronchiectasis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Bronchiectasis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Bronchiectasis

3. SWOT analysis of Bronchiectasis

4. Bronchiectasis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Bronchiectasis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Bronchiectasis Disease Background and Overview

7. Bronchiectasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Bronchiectasis

9. Bronchiectasis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs

11. Bronchiectasis Emerging Therapies

12. Bronchiectasis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Bronchiectasis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Bronchiectasis Market Drivers

16. Bronchiectasis Market Barriers

17. Bronchiectasis Appendix

18. Bronchiectasis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.