Brain Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Some of the key facts of the Brain Cancer Market Report:

The Brain Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In August 2023, Immunomic Therapeutics announces dosing of the first patient in its Phase I clinical trial evaluating ITI-1001, a plasmid DNA (pDNA)vaccine, for the treatment of GBM, top-line data is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

In September 2023, Orbus Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase Ib study combining temozolomide and eflornithine in patients newly diagnosed with GBM.

As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), primary brain tumors make up 85–90% of all central nervous system (CNS) tumors. It is projected that in 2023, around 24,810 adults in the United States (comprising 14,280 men and 10,530 women) will receive a diagnosis of primary cancerous tumors affecting the brain and spinal cord.

In June 2023, Erasca, Inc., a company specializing in precision oncology at the clinical stage, has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA for ERAS-801 in the treatment of malignant glioma, including glioblastoma (GBM). ERAS-801, an orally bioavailable small-molecule EGFR inhibitor, demonstrated significant penetration into the central nervous system (CNS) in preclinical animal models.

In January 2023, Stanford University partnered with the Invus Group, an investment firm, to advance therapies for glioblastoma. Invus provided funding for two initiatives at the Stanford Innovative Medicines Accelerator (IMA) aimed at creating a prototype of a small-molecule or protein-based drug for treating the condition.

As stated by Brain Tumor UK, approximately 70–80% of primary brain tumors are categorized as High-Grade Gliomas. These tumors are most commonly observed in individuals aged between 46 and 50, with a higher incidence in men than in women.

Within the seven major markets (7MM), the highest number of instances was identified for Grade IV glioma, totaling almost 33,000 cases in 2022. This was succeeded by Grade II and Grade III gliomas.

Key Brain Cancer Companies: Orbus Therapeutics, Eisai, Immunomic Therapeutics, Servier, Medicenna Therapeutics, NatureWise Biotech, medac GmbH, Crown Bioscience, DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, NewLink Genetics Corporation, TransMolecular, Genzyme, Eli Lilly and Company, Direct Therapeutics, InSightec, Neurobiological Technologies, Monte Verde SA, Pfizer, and others

Key Brain Cancer Therapies: Eflornithine + Lomustine, LENVIMA + KEYTRUDA, ITI-1000, Vorasidenib (AG-881), MDNA55, NBM-BMX Capsule, Gliolan, Karenitecin (BNP1350), Tumor fluorescence, Magnevist (SH L 451A), Nivolumab, Indoximod, 131I-TM-601, 89Zr-GC1008, abemaciclib, DTI-015, Doxorubicin, hCRF, Temozolomide, Palbociclib, and others

The Brain Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Brain Tumors is slightly more common in men as compared to women

The Brain Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Brain Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Brain Cancer market dynamics.

Brain Cancer Overview

Brain cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the brain tissue. This growth can form a mass or tumor, which can interfere with normal brain functions. Brain cancer can be primary, meaning it starts in the brain, or secondary (metastatic), meaning it spreads to the brain from another part of the body.

Brain Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Brain Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Brain Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Brain Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Brain Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Brain Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Brain Cancer

Brain Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Brain Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Brain Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Brain Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Brain Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Eflornithine + Lomustine: Orbus Therapeutics

LENVIMA + KEYTRUDA: Eisai

ITI-1000: Immunomic Therapeutics

Vorasidenib (AG-881): Servier

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

NBM-BMX Capsule: NatureWise Biotech

Gliolan: medac GmbH

Karenitecin (BNP1350): Crown Bioscience

Tumor fluorescence: DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Magnevist (SH L 451A): Bayer

Nivolumab: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Indoximod: NewLink Genetics Corporation

131I-TM-601: TransMolecular

89Zr-GC1008: Genzyme

abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

DTI-015: Direct Therapeutics

Doxorubicin: InSightec

hCRF: Neurobiological Technologies

Temozolomide: Monte Verde SA

Palbociclib: Pfizer

Brain Cancer Market Strengths

Rise in brain cancer market is attributed to several factors such as aging population, evolving research, more diagnostic tests, developing surgical approaches, improved radiotherapy techniques and novel systemic therapies.

Various intratumoral therapies are under development which will help in overcoming the challenge of delivering the drugs across the blood-brain barrier and provide better treatment outcomes.

Brain Cancer Market Opportunities

Due to lack of competitors in anaplastic astrocytoma, there is a substantial market opportunity for key players to develop anaplastic tumor targeting therapies.

Numerous failed clinical trials suggest combination therapies will likely be the most promising method of GBM treatment, and emphasis should be applied to drug design and pharmacokinetic properties

Scope of the Brain Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Brain Cancer Companies: Orbus Therapeutics, Eisai, Immunomic Therapeutics, Servier, Medicenna Therapeutics, NatureWise Biotech, medac GmbH, Crown Bioscience, DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, NewLink Genetics Corporation, TransMolecular, Genzyme, Eli Lilly and Company, Direct Therapeutics, InSightec, Neurobiological Technologies, Monte Verde SA, Pfizer, and others

Key Brain Cancer Therapies: Eflornithine + Lomustine, LENVIMA + KEYTRUDA, ITI-1000, Vorasidenib (AG-881), MDNA55, NBM-BMX Capsule, Gliolan, Karenitecin (BNP1350), Tumor fluorescence, Magnevist (SH L 451A), Nivolumab, Indoximod, 131I-TM-601, 89Zr-GC1008, abemaciclib, DTI-015, Doxorubicin, hCRF, Temozolomide, Palbociclib, and others

Brain Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Brain Cancer current marketed and Brain Cancer emerging therapies

Brain Cancer Market Dynamics: Brain Cancer market drivers and Brain Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Brain Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Brain Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

