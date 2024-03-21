Energizing Growth: Navigating Trends and Opportunities in the Dope Dyed Yarn For Automotive Market (2021-2027)

Dope Dyed Yarn For Automotive Market Size to Reach $736.4 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 7.8%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report from Allied Market Research, the global market for dope dyed yarn for automotive applications generated $356.1 million in revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $736.4 million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027. The report offers a comprehensive analysis covering market dynamics, key segments, value chain, investment opportunities, regional outlook, and competitive landscape.

The growth of the global dope dyed yarn market for automotive applications is driven by increasing sales of personal and passenger vehicles, growing consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety, and enhanced product offerings. However, the batch-wise production of dope dyed yarns poses a challenge to market expansion. Conversely, the rapid shift towards environmentally friendly products and the rise in automotive safety standards present new growth opportunities in the coming years.

Dope dyed yarn is an eco-friendly and energy-saving raw material produced by adding master batch colorant to the polymer during spinning or extrusion. It serves as an alternative to traditional piece dyeing methods, where the yarn is dyed after being knitted or woven into fabric. Dope dyed yarn is dyed directly to a pre-selected color, eliminating the need for additional dyeing processes and saving time during order processing. It finds applications in various automotive components such as seating fabrics, panels, safety belts, carpets, airbags, and filters.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global dope dyed yarn market based on material type, denier type, application, and region.

In terms of material type, the polyester segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the polyester segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2027. The report also examines the nylon segment.

By application, the carpets segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the carpets segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue share in 2017, representing more than half of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2027. Additionally, Europe is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global dope dyed yarn market for automotive applications include Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Alok Industries Ltd, Beekaylon, European Spinning Group, Gujarat Polyfils, Jiwarajka Textile Industries, Suryaamba, and Thai Polyester Co., Ltd. These players have implemented various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, and innovations to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge.

