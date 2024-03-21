Manchin Celebrates 14th Anniversary Of Affordable Care Act, Applauds Inflation Reduction Act’s Expansion Of Coverage

March 20, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement ahead of the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on March 23rd.

Thanks to the extension of the Advanced Premium Tax Credits (APTC) in Senator Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act, ACA Health Insurance Marketplace enrollments hit a record 21.3 million this year. West Virginia saw the single largest enrollment change of any state between the 2023 Open Enrollment Period and the 2024 Open Enrollment Period – an impressive 80.2% increase. Prior to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, West Virginia had the highest average ACA Heath Insurance Marketplace plan premiums in the country. Now, West Virginians receive the highest monthly APTCs in the country, allowing 4 out of 5 individuals to find coverage for $10 or less.

“The ACA has ensured that millions have access to quality, affordable health care, including the 133 million Americans and 800,000 West Virginians with preexisting conditions. It also created more than three million good-paying jobs across the country in the healthcare field, especially in rural communities,” said Senator Manchin. “I fought hard to ensure the Inflation Reduction Act included the Advanced ACA Tax Credits that have resulted in a record number of enrollments this year, along with several other key provisions to lower healthcare costs. I’m thrilled that we continue to see the positive impacts of the ACA, particularly due to these tax credits – both the ACA and the Inflation Reduction Act continue to deliver life-changing solutions for the American people.”

Since its enactment on March 23, 2010, the ACA, the comprehensive healthcare reform law, has led to a historic advancement of health coverage and equity in the United States, including through:

Keeping health insurance premiums low;

Protecting those with preexisting conditions;

Closing the Medicaid coverage gap;

Keeping kids covered;

Making home care more available;

Closing research gaps in women’s health research; and

Ensuring access to mental healthcare.